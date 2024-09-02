Rwanda, Uganda Conclude Three-Day Military Engagement

2 September 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Lukia Nantaba

A three-day military engagement between Rwanda and Uganda concluded at Les Vegas Gardens Hotel in Mbarara City, with both sides committing to enhancing cooperation.

The meeting saw participation from high-ranking officials, including Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga, UPDF Commander of Land Forces, who expressed gratitude to Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Rwandan President Paul Kagame for their guidance.

The meeting was attended by Maj. Gen. James Birungi, UPDF Chief of Defence, Security, and Intelligence; Col. Francois Regis, Head of Defense Intelligence for the RDF; Brig. Gen. Dr. Emmanuel Shillingi, Uganda's Defense Advisor to Rwanda; and Col. Emmanuel Luzindana, Rwanda's Defense Advisor to Uganda.

Lt. Gen. Muhanga thanked both President Museveni and President Kagame for their leadership, stating, "This will foster harmony between our countries and ensure socio-economic transformation and prosperity."

Maj. Gen. Vincent Nyakarundi, RDF Army Chief of Staff, emphasized the importance of regular meetings to strengthen collaboration and coordination.

"This partnership will prevent infiltration by negative forces," Maj. Gen. Nyakarundi noted.

The conference addressed key border security issues and resolved to enhance operational cooperation, strengthen engagement with local communities, and promote regional security.

