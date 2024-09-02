Uganda: Kassanda District Health Centres Receive Critical Support From MP Flavia Nabagabe

At a health camp organized by Kassanda Woman MP Flavia Nabagabe Kalule, themed "Maternal Health Awareness," 12 beds were donated to three Health Centre IIIs in Kassanda District, alongside mother kits and sanitary towels for pregnant mothers.

"After monitoring our health facilities and finding them in a dire state, I decided to make these donations because the government has failed to fulfill its responsibilities," Nabagabe stated.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) President, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine), and the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, joined Nabagabe in handing over the supplies.

"Mr. President, I report that our mothers in these health facilities have nowhere to sleep. We cannot remain silent while our people suffer, which is why I personally initiated this effort," Nabagabe added.

Nabagabe called on the public to support pregnant mothers to reduce maternal deaths in the area.

"Some mothers delay going to health facilities for medical attention. I urge the community to encourage them to seek medical care whenever they face challenges," she said.

She also highlighted the benefits of maternal health awareness, stating that the initiative had successfully educated mothers on the risks and precautions related to maternal deaths.

"We have informed our mothers on how to prevent maternal deaths because many were unaware. This awareness drive has been a success for our people," Nabagabe emphasized.

Kyagulanyi urged the people of Kassanda and the Greater Mubende region to continue demanding the government fulfill its responsibilities, pointing out that Ugandans are taxpayers who still live in poor conditions.

"I want to thank Honourable Nabagabe for this initiative, but you all know this is not the role of a Member of Parliament. It is the government's duty to ensure that health facilities are equipped with the necessary resources," Kyagulanyi stressed.

He encouraged Kassanda residents to keep supporting the NUP and remain determined in their quest for a better future.

"You all know that President Museveni rules Uganda with an iron fist, but we urge you never to give up--one day, we will overcome these challenges."

Other opposition MPs from Kassanda District requested Kyagulanyi's intervention in the matter of land grabbing.

"Mr. President, we have a problem with land grabbing, especially in Kassanda South, where the government evicted people from four square miles of land, but to this day, our people have not received justice," said Frank Kabuye, the Kassanda South MP.

Kassanda residents expressed their gratitude for the donations, noting the difficulties they have faced accessing proper health services from government facilities.

"This is what we expect from our Members of Parliament because many of us have been going through hardships, especially pregnant mothers, as our facilities are in poor condition," a resident commented.