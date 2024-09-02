Uganda: RDC Secretariate Assesses Govt Projects in Bugisu

In an effort to enhance oversight and accountability, senior officials from the President's Office have embarked on a rigorous assessment of government projects in Eastern Uganda, focusing on the Bugisu sub-region.

Over the past week, Dr. Sister Mary Grace Akiror and Maj. Martha Asiimwe, both commissioners from the President's Office, have led inspections of various critical infrastructure and development initiatives in the area.

The inspection tour covered key projects such as the Manafwa Piped Water Project (valued at shs 9 billion), Sisuni Seed Secondary School (shs 2.5 billion), Bugaboo Health Center IV in Manafwa District, Bududa Health Centre III, and the Parish Development Model (PDM) beneficiaries in Bududa District.

The inspections revealed mixed progress across these initiatives.

Maj. Martha Asiimwe raised concerns over the implementation of these projects, emphasizing their importance in transforming the lives of local communities.

"Effective implementation is vital for these projects to truly uplift our people from poverty," Asiimwe stated during the inspection.

A significant area of concern highlighted by Maj. Asiimwe was the misuse of government funds, particularly under the PDM, a flagship initiative aimed at transitioning 39% of Uganda's population from subsistence to a money economy.

She criticized some beneficiaries for diverting seed capital intended for investment into luxury expenses, undermining the program's goals.

"People who receive this money must utilize it for what it is intended for," Asiimwe warned, adding that the diversion of funds not only stalls development but also poses risks to national security.

"A poor person can be used consciously or unconsciously by wrong people. These will be the people who may even compromise the security system because they have nothing to lose," she noted.

The commissioners stressed the need for local leaders, particularly Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and their deputies, to ensure strict adherence to project objectives.

They urged these officials to closely monitor the impact of government programs on the ground, cautioning against corrupt practices that could derail progress.

"We are also looking for those who divert government money which is not meant for them," Maj. Asiimwe added, reinforcing the government's zero-tolerance policy on corruption.

In addition to the PDM, the inspection covered health, education, and infrastructure projects deemed critical for improving service delivery in the region.

The commissioners highlighted issues such as shoddy work, absenteeism, and drug theft in government facilities, calling for greater transparency and accountability to address these shortcomings.

As the government intensifies its efforts to improve the livelihoods of its citizens, the ongoing inspections send a clear message that mismanagement and corruption will not be tolerated.

According to the commissioners, the success of these projects is not only crucial for development but also fundamental to national security and social stability.