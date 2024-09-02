Uganda: U.S. Embassy in Kampala Issues Terror Alert

The United States Embassy in Uganda issued a security alert, warning American citizens of an increased risk of terrorist attacks in Kampala.

The advisory, based on unconfirmed reports, urges U.S. nationals to exercise heightened caution, particularly in public areas such as shopping malls, schools, and locations frequented by tourists.

In light of the alert, Uganda Police have called for increased vigilance among the general public, emphasizing that they are taking the threats seriously.

Police spokesperson, Kituuma Rusoke, assured the public that security forces are on high alert and prepared to respond to any potential threats.

"We cannot take these threats for granted, We are urging the public to remain cautious, particularly in areas that attract large crowds" Rusoke sated.

Police has called upon everyone to take responsibility for their safety, especially when it comes to securing private properties.

The U.S. Embassy's alert also recommends that American citizens in Uganda keep a low profile, remain aware of their surroundings, and enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive timely updates and assistance in case of an emergency.

The Embassy has not released specific details about the nature of the threat but highlights the importance of remaining vigilant.

While there is no official confirmation of an imminent attack, the alert reflects ongoing security concerns in the region.

The Ugandan public is encouraged to cooperate with security forces and report any suspicious activity.

The police have reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety of all residents and visitors in Kampala, but emphasize that community awareness and participation are key to preventing any incidents.