Uganda: U.S. Embassy in Kampala Issues Terror Alert

2 September 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Salmah Namwanje

The United States Embassy in Uganda issued a security alert, warning American citizens of an increased risk of terrorist attacks in Kampala.

The advisory, based on unconfirmed reports, urges U.S. nationals to exercise heightened caution, particularly in public areas such as shopping malls, schools, and locations frequented by tourists.

In light of the alert, Uganda Police have called for increased vigilance among the general public, emphasizing that they are taking the threats seriously.

Police spokesperson, Kituuma Rusoke, assured the public that security forces are on high alert and prepared to respond to any potential threats.

"We cannot take these threats for granted, We are urging the public to remain cautious, particularly in areas that attract large crowds" Rusoke sated.

Police has called upon everyone to take responsibility for their safety, especially when it comes to securing private properties.

The U.S. Embassy's alert also recommends that American citizens in Uganda keep a low profile, remain aware of their surroundings, and enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive timely updates and assistance in case of an emergency.

The Embassy has not released specific details about the nature of the threat but highlights the importance of remaining vigilant.

While there is no official confirmation of an imminent attack, the alert reflects ongoing security concerns in the region.

The Ugandan public is encouraged to cooperate with security forces and report any suspicious activity.

The police have reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety of all residents and visitors in Kampala, but emphasize that community awareness and participation are key to preventing any incidents.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.