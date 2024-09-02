Malawi: A Spiritual Legacy Treasured - USI Celebrates Bishop Kalanda's Leadership

On September 1, 2024, Vice President Dr. Michael Usi delivered a heartfelt tribute to Bishop Francis Frank Kaulanda, the third Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Lake Malawi, during a farewell worship service held at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe.

In a moving address, Dr. Usi commended Bishop Kaulanda for his transformative leadership and his commitment to a holistic approach to ministry. Highlighting the Bishop's notable achievements, including the founding of Lake Malawi Anglican University (LAMAU), Dr. Usi emphasized that these accomplishments reflect a blend of character and competence.

"To Bishop Francis Frank Kaulanda, our nation extends profound gratitude for your invaluable contributions to our moral and social fabric," Dr. Usi stated. "Your voice has been a beacon of hope, guidance, and comfort through various seasons of life. As you enter this new chapter, we reflect on the wisdom and insight you have imparted throughout your ministerial journey."

The farewell ceremony, attended by thousands of well-wishers, underscored the Bishop's significant impact on the church, the community, and the nation at large. And in a more personal reflection on the Bishop's legacy , Dr. Usi noted that true leadership is defined not by power but by humility and service.

"Bishop Francis Frank Kaulanda exemplified a life of service, marked by love, compassion, and unity. He valued every individual and played a pivotal role in uniting the Anglican Diocese of Lake Malawi during his tenure," Dr. Usi remarked.

The Vice President lauded the Bishop's achievements as a testament to his comprehensive approach to ministry, which seamlessly integrated spiritual guidance with tangible contributions to national development. Dr. Usi urged Malawians to embrace the Bishop's teachings and spirit of service.

"Let us work together to build a better society for all," Dr. Usi urged, linking Bishop Kaulanda's legacy to the broader vision of MW2063, aimed at achieving an inclusive and industrialized economy by 2063.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Usi extended heartfelt wishes to Bishop Kaulanda for peace, happiness, and blessings in his retirement. The ceremony concluded with a renewed commitment to uphold the values that Bishop Kaulanda has exemplified throughout his distinguished career.

"May God bless you and your family, may God bless the Anglican Church, may God bless us all, and may God bless Malawi," Dr. Usi concluded.