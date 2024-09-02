Kenya: Ex-TV Anchor Michelle Morgan Named Bm Securities New CEO

Nairobi — Private security firm BM Security has appointed former TV anchor Michelle Morgan to be the new CEO.

She succeeds Neil Morgan, who served in the position for the past eight years and will be taking the chairmanship post.

Prior, the chair served as the executive director of the firm.

"Michelle brings with her over seven years of experience in the security services industry, having previously served as the Executive Director with direct oversight of our technology division, BM Systems," BM Securities announced.

"During her time in this role, she was instrumental in driving our digital transformation initiatives, positioning the company at the forefront of technological advancements in the security sector."

Morgan, who had a successful media industry career, worked for some of Kenya's leading media houses, such as Royal Media Services, Mediamax Network Limited, and Ebru Africa.

Between 2012 and 2014, she was the lead anchor for the 1PM business news.

Thereafter, Morgan worked as anchor at the Ebru Africa between 2014 before transitioning to Mediamax, which owns K24 in a similar role between 2014 and 2017.

Private Security Regulatory Authority data shows that there were 763 licensed private security firms in the country as of February 2024.

G4S dominates the local market share with a 19 percent, followed by KK Security (13.05 percent), Security Group (six percent), and Patriotic (five percent).

Others are Well Fargo (five percent), BM Security (five percent), Riley Falcon (three percent), Securex (three percent), Radar (two percent), and others (38.95 percent).