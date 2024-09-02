South Africa's New Climate Law Under Scrutiny in Hilarious Gnu Comedy Sketch

Politically Aweh, South Africa's cheekiest online news show, is back with a fresh offering of political shenanigans made funny. This time comedic duo KG Mogadi and Céline Tshika get into character to bring us the tea in a 'leaked' video showing our GNU cabinet discussing the signing and effectiveness of South Africa's Climate Change Act. Catch our new and old cast of ministers as you've never seen - or heard - them before!

So the Climate Change Act was signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July 2024 to much fanfare. This is good news, but what does it really mean?

Now that we have a so-called GNU, will that help or hinder its translation into real-world action, or is it all just more hot air?

According to a statement by the DA's Dion George, SA's new Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, "The Act sets out a national climate change response, including mitigation and adaptation actions, which also constitutes South Africa's fair contribution to the global climate change response."

There are some positives, such as making the Presidential Climate Commission a permanent fixture, and it's the first legislation of its kind providing for a coordinated and integrated response to climate change across government and society. The Act has been broadly welcomed by civil society, and Business Day editor-in-chief Alexander Parker argued that it handed a lot of power to the environment minister.

But when certain government ministers seem to be in the pocket of fossil fuel and mining companies and there is also new, competing legislation in...