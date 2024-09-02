South Africa: Domestic Workers' Mental Health Is On the Decline in South Africa - We Need an Empathy Audit

2 September 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Zukiswa Pikoli

Even after identifying that a mental health problem has been triggered, what access to mental healthcare is realistically available when it is even difficult for the middle class to access it consistently and in a way that is affordable?

According to Dr Kagisho Maaroganye, the public sector national convenor of the South African Society of Psychiatrists, a quick look at South Africa's health budget and its allocation shows that "mental healthcare continues to be allocated only 5% of the national public health budget, and since the health budget itself is declining in real terms, the mental health portion is actually declining in monetary terms".

In addition, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group reports that only one in 10 uninsured South Africans has access to the mental healthcare services they need. This is a grave statistic considering that only 15% of our population have medical insurance or medical aid, and that mental health is on a downward spiral in the country.

Mental health matters, but after reading my colleague Takudzwa Pongweni's recent article about a report by Sweepsouth on the declining state of the mental health of domestic workers, I realised that we often don't think about this as it relates to people who work in informal employment and earn low incomes, especially those who work in our homes.

This issue is usually explored and acted...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.