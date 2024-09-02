Somalia Celebrates Economic Gains Post-Debt Relief in Washington Meetings

Washington, D.C. — Somalia's Minister of Finance, Bihi Iman Cige, concluded a series of productive meetings with top officials from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, D.C., signaling a positive trajectory for Somalia's economy post-debt relief.

In a media briefing following his business trip, Minister Cige expressed optimism about Somalia's economic future. "After the debt relief, Somalia has made significant economic progress, which is a matter of great happiness for us," he stated. The minister's visit to the U.S. capital aimed at fostering international financial cooperation and discussing strategies for sustainable growth.

The meetings, described by Cige as successful, focused on the economic reforms and development plans that Somalia is undertaking. "Our discussions were fruitful, and we are aligned with the international community in our efforts to boost Somalia's economy," he added.

Minister Cige emphasized that the Federal Government of Somalia remains committed to hard work and strategic planning to ensure substantial economic growth. This visit underscores Somalia's ongoing efforts to rebuild and stabilize its economy with the support of global financial institutions.