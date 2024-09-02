Somalia's President Dismisses Health Envoy, Calls for National Unity

2 September 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — President Hassan Sheikh of Somalia has dismissed Abdirishid Mohamed Jilley as Special Envoy for Health and Nutrition, a move amidst ongoing efforts to strengthen national unity and sovereignty.

In a statement released from Villa Somalia, President Mohamud emphasized the importance of national cohesion in the face of external challenges.

"We must stand firm in defending Somalia against any threats to our sovereignty and unity," the President declared, urging citizens and officials to remain vigilant.

The dismissal of Jilley, while not directly linked to the President's call for unity, underscores the administration's focus on internal governance and policy alignment during these critical times.

President Mohamud's administration has been actively engaging in diplomatic efforts to safeguard Somalia's territorial integrity, particularly in light of recent regional developments that could potentially impact the nation's stability and international relations.

This decision reflects the ongoing dynamics within Somalia's political landscape, where leadership changes are often seen as strategic maneuvers to consolidate power or address policy disagreements.

