Africa: Rwanda Eyes Key Deals At Indonesia-Africa Summit

Rwanda is committed to strengthening relations and stepping up development cooperation with the Indonesia at the ongoing Indonesia-Africa summit, officials have said.

The two-day forum, which is set to conclude on Tuesday, September 3, aims at enhancing economic cooperation between Indonesia and Africa as the Asian nation looks to expand its footprint on the African continent.

President Paul Kagame is among the leaders attending the forum, which is expected to result in deals worth $3.5 billion between Indonesia and African countries.

Speaking to The New Times in an exclusive interview, Rwanda's Ambassador to Indonesia, Abdul Karim Harelimana, maintained that the forum, which is happening for the second time, builds on the momentum of the historical Africa Bandung Conference (Asian-African Conference), held in 1955.

While the Bandung Conference discussed peace and the role of the Third World in the Cold War, Amb. Harelimana argued that the ongoing Indonesia-Africa summit is expected to further strengthen ties between Indonesia, Rwanda, and African countries as a whole.

He said the 2024 summit is "very important to Indonesia and Africa because they discuss trade, industrialization, technology, environment, tourism, global south-south cooperation, exchange of best practices, among others."

Harelimana pointed out that Rwanda's Private Sector Federation (PSF) is part of the delegation in Bali, particularly to share the country's best practices and also sign deals with their counterparts of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"Rwanda will also discuss with Indonesia double taxation issues, a bilateral air service agreement, a preferential trade agreement, among others," he said.

Harelimana described Rwanda-Indonesia relations as "excellent." Rwanda opened an embassy in Jakarta in June.

"The two sister countries signed 3 Memoranda of Understanding, and negotiations are still on about other bilateral issues," the diplomat noted.

$3.5 billion in deals expected

President Joko Widodo said on Monday that Indonesia plans to sign business deals worth $3.5 billion with African countries at the forum.

"The partnership between Indonesia and Africa so far has significantly increased trade volumes and trade agreements," Widodo said during his opening speech at the forum.

Agreements expected to be signed at the event include a geothermal project between state power utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara and the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO), as well as an agreement between Indonesian pharma company Bio Farma and Ghana's Atlantic Lifesciences Ltd, Indonesia's foreign ministry highlighted.