Zimbabwe: Gray Homes Owners Attempted to Flee the Country After Defrauding Chiwenga - Court Told

A HARARE couple accused of defrauding Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's wife Miniyothabo in a botched construction deal attempted to flee the country ostensibly on a business trip, the Investigating Officer (IO) told the court.

This came out in the Harare Magistrate court when the investigating officer, Cain Machingami, narrated how the two were apprehended at the Beitbridge Border Post.

"The accused ran away from us on 27 August and they were arrested on August 28 at the border trying to run away. From my preliminary investigations, I have a reasonable suspicion that the accused indeed committed the offense which is why they were running away from the police," said Machingami.

Annavester and Gray Mudiwa of Gray Homes Construction company are before the Harare Magistrate court on allegations of fleecing Chiwenga close to US$1 million.

Standing before Magistrate Donald Ndirowei, Annavester said they delayed the completion of the projects owing to a change of the prices in building materials.

"The complainant gave us six projects, we completed the first three that is a warehouse at Chivaraidze farm in Goromonzi, a house in Milton Park and another one in Borrowdale.

"All the three projects are valued at US$1 million, that is why the complainant gave us another three projects to complete because she was happy with the work we had done," she said.

The duo faces three counts of fraud in which Chiwenga could have been prejudiced funds amounting to US$1 million.

According to State prosecutor Tinashe Charambira, the two exaggerated their capacity to construct a double-storey house, a cottage and a boundary wall.

"This excited the complainant leading to her dispatching US$560 000 to the accused persons.

"After receiving the funds, the accused persons diverted them for their own use, and did not complete the project, leading the complainant to suffer a prejudice of US$389 100," said Charambira.

Chiwenga gave the couple US$500 000 to construct a warehouse in Goromonzi.

"Acting on the misrepresentation, the complainant proceeded to give to the accused persons US$550 000 and diverted US$390 000 to their personal use.

"After receiving the funds, the accused did not complete the project and converted funds amounting to US$390 000 to their own use. The accused did not complete the project as promised.

"As a result of the accused's actions, the complainant suffered a total financial prejudice in the sum of US$390 000 and nothing has been recovered thus far," the State said.

In September last year, the two also entered into a deal to construct a shopping mall in Filabusi.

"The accused was given US$158 000 due to the misrepresentation. After receiving the funds, the accused persons diverted funds worth US$151 000 to their own use.

"As a result of the accused's actions, the complainant suffered a total financial prejudice in the sum of US$151 000 and nothing has been recovered so far," said Charambira further.