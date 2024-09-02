The Africa-America Institute to Celebrate 40th Annual Awards Gala with Presidential Fireside Chat and Tribute to the Late H.E. Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia and AAI Alumnus

AAI’s 40th Annual Awards Gala to feature a Presidential Fireside Chat with H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, and H.E. Joseph Boakai, President of the Republic of Liberia.

The evening will also feature Reeta Roy, President & CEO of Mastercard Foundation and a special tribute to the late H.E. Dr. Hage G. Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia and AAI Alumnus, featuring H.E. Dr. Nangolo Mbumba, President of the Republic of Namibia and AAI Alumnus, and H.E. Mrs. Monica Gengos, 3 rd First Lady of the Republic of Namibia.

Hosted by Chiney Ogwumike, ESPN host, NBA analyst, and 2-Time WNBA All-Star

Tuesday, September 24 th , 2024

At Cipriani’s 42 nd St. New York, NY

The Africa-America Institute (AAI) is proud to announce its 40th Annual Awards Gala, a premier event celebrating the achievements of Africans and the global African diaspora. The gala will take place on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, coinciding with the United Nations General Assembly.

This year’s gala, themed "Bridging Cultures & Igniting Futures: An Evening Honoring African and Diasporan Visionaries in Arts and Culture," will feature a Presidential Fireside Chat with His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, and His Excellency Joseph Boakai, the President of Liberia. The discussion will be moderated by Jennifer Zabasajja, Bloomberg Television’s Chief Africa Correspondent & Anchor, providing a platform for insightful dialogue on leadership, education and development across Africa.

In a heartfelt tribute, the gala will honor the late H.E. Dr. Hage Geingob, former President of the Republic of Namibia and a distinguished AAI alumnus. President Geingob, who passed away on February 4, 2024, was a champion of education and a steadfast supporter of AAI’s mission. His legacy will be celebrated by numerous African leaders, including H.E. Dr. Nangolo Mbumba, President of the Republic of Namibia and AAI Alumnus, and H.E. Mrs. Monica Geingos, 3 rd First Lady of the Republic of Namibia, celebrating his life and legacy and highlighting his contributions to Namibia’s independence and education across Africa.

AAI President Kofi Appenteng stated, “President Geingob’s passing was a profound loss for Namibia and the entire African continent. We are privileged to honor his memory and celebrate his enduring impact across Africa and its worldwide diaspora alongside many African leaders, current and past, at the 2024 AAI Gala.”

The event will also spotlight Reeta Roy, President and CEO of the Mastercard Foundation, and feature musical performances by Honey & Vinyl. Chiney Ogwumike, ESPN Host, NBA Analyst, and 2-Time WNBA All-Star, will serve as the evening's emcee, ensuring an engaging and memorable celebration.

Established in 1984 as a way for AAI to contribute to building new narratives about Africa, the AAI Annual Awards Gala is the preeminent NYC based celebration of the achievements of Africans and the global African diaspora. Held annually during the United Nations General Assembly AAI’s Awards Gala convenes distinguished guests, including Heads of State, Diplomats, international and senior U.S. government officials, business leaders, philanthropists and scholars for a night showcasing the successes of Africa and its worldwide Diaspora.

Proceeds from the Annual Awards Gala fund AAI’s programs and initiatives including AAI Scholarships, School Services Program, African Diplomatic Orientation and Engagement Program, and the State of Education on Africa Conference.

For more information about the gala, sponsorship opportunities, and ticket purchases, visit www.aaiafrica.org/gala-2024 or contact AAI’s Chief of Strategic Partnerships and Engagement, Jourden Warren, at jwarren@aaionline.org or via cell +1 (646) 645-7286.

About AAI

AAI bridges Africa and its diaspora to catalyze a more sustainable and equitable world. Taking a transcontinental, multifaceted approach, our programs span across four impact pillars: Liberatory Education; Repair and Healing; Economic Sovereignty; and Community Building. Since our founding in 1953, over 23,000 Africans have received AAI scholarships and fellowships. Included in this community are H.E. Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa; H.E. Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Côte; H.E. Nangolo Mbumba, President of the Republic of Namibia; the late Dr. Wangari Maathai; Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, former United Nations Under-Secretary- General and Executive Director of UN Women; Strive Masiyiwa, Founder & Executive Chairman, Econet Wireless; and thousands more.