Namibia: The Red Line Shuffle - Progress or Prolonging the Past?

The announcement by minister of agriculture, water, and land reform Calle Schlettwein to move the veterinary cordon fence, also known as the red line, further north marks a crucial step in addressing historical injustices in Namibia's agricultural sector.

Implemented during the colonial and apartheid eras, the red line has long been viewed as a socio-economic form of segregation, barring farmers in northern Namibia from accessing lucrative meat export markets, while favouring those in the south.

It entrenched poverty, restricted economic opportunities and reinforced exclusion for generations.

According to a study by Wolfgang Werner (1993), titled 'A Brief History of Land Dispossession in Namibia', the red line "served as a colonial instrument to segregate communities and perpetuate economic disparities, particularly between the northern and southern regions of Namibia".

This segregation continues to shape Namibia's economic landscape, making the red line a potent symbol of economic exclusion.

Major move

Schlettwein's proposal to extend the disease-free zones further north presents a significant opportunity for previously marginalised farmers.

Through mechanisms like the Price Equalisation Fund, these farmers will have the chance to access broader markets, participate in international trade and receive equal pricing for their products.

This shift has the potential to uplift the northern regions economically, allowing them to finally share in the benefits the meat export industry has long provided to other parts of the country.

As noted in the Namibian Ministry of Agriculture's 2022 Annual Report, "The Price Equalisation Fund aims to create parity in pricing for all farmers, regardless of their geographical location, thereby fostering more inclusive economic participation."

While this policy shift offers hope, it does not completely resolve the ongoing debate surrounding the red line.

Political activist Job Amupanda has been a vocal advocate for the complete removal of the red line, arguing that it continues to disadvantage communities in northern Namibia.

In a statement on his social media accounts, Amupanda said, "The red line is not just a veterinary boundary, it is a relic of colonial oppression that continues to harm northern communities economically. Its removal is a necessary step towards real economic liberation."

Amupanda's critique highlights a tension between the pragmatic reforms proposed by Schlettwein and more radical demands.

While Schlettwein's gradual approach addresses some economic disparities, it may be seen as insufficient by those who believe that only the complete dismantling of the red line can promote true economic liberation.

From this perspective, moving the red line further north does not eliminate the boundaries of exclusion but merely shifts them.

Meatco's vital role

In addition to the red line debate, another critical issue facing Namibia's meat industry is the destabilisation and potential privatisation of key state-owned enterprises like Meatco.

Meatco has long played a vital role in ensuring market access for farmers across the country, facilitating Namibia's successful meat exports to Europe, the United States, China and other lucrative markets.

Meatco's 2021 Annual Report emphasised, "Our mandate is to serve all Namibian farmers, providing them access to international markets while ensuring that the industry remains sustainable and inclusive."

However, the report also warned of the dangers of privatisation, stating, "Privatisation could jeopardise our ability to support marginalised farmers, particularly in the northern regions."

Efforts by certain private interests to destabilise Meatco have caused considerable concern.

These attempts appear to be aimed at making the corporation dysfunctional, allowing a select few to benefit from its potential privatisation while undermining the broader goals of equitable market access and economic inclusion.

Meatco's decision to reject the leasing of its facilities to a private-led initiative that competes directly with the corporation was a strategic move to protect its operations and the interests of the farmers it serves.

Allowing private entities to utilise Meatco's facilities could have weakened the corporation, enabling competitors to undercut its operations and potentially compromise its ability to serve farmers - especially those in the newly expanded disease-free zones.

MARKET ACCESS

In the current context of expanding inclusivity and market access, Meatco's role is more critical than ever in ensuring Namibia's meat industry continues to thrive while providing opportunities for all farmers, not just a select few.

Government control of Meatco is essential in safeguarding the corporation from external threats and ensuring it remains inclusive and resilient.

In a 2023 interview, minister Schlettwein stressed, "Maintaining government control of Meatco is critical for ensuring that Namibia's meat industry remains inclusive, particularly as we work to expand access to export markets for all farmers."

Strengthening Meatco's role in the meat industry, rather than allowing private interests to dismantle it, is vital for the economic upliftment of farmers across Namibia, particularly in the newly declared disease-free zones.

Government intervention should focus on making Meatco more inclusive, ensuring it continues to serve as a vehicle for economic inclusion and development.

The World Bank's 2021 Report on Namibia's agricultural sector also underscores the importance of policies that expand market access for marginalised communities, noting, "Policies that expand market access for northern farmers are essential to closing the economic gap between regions and fostering inclusive growth."

Pragmatism and justice

While the announcement to move the red line further north represents progress, it does not entirely address the deep-rooted economic and historical challenges northern Namibia faces.

The opportunities presented by this policy shift must be fully realised through careful government oversight, particularly by strengthening Meatco and protecting it from privatisation.

At the same time, the fundamental question of whether the red line should exist at all remains unresolved.

Ultimately, Namibia must balance pragmatic reforms with economic justice and historical redress to create a more equitable and inclusive future for all its citizens.