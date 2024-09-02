Namibia: 'She Was Killed By Those Who Were Supposed to Protect Her'

...Frieda Ndatipo's daughter seeks justice 10 years after her mother's death

Ten years after Frieda Ndatipo was allegedly killed by the Namibian Police, her daughter Velicia Newaka (18) is demanding compensation from the government for her loss.

She wants financial assistance to pay for her tertiary education.

Ndatipo was shot dead during a protest against unemployment on 27 August 2014, when the 'struggle kids' clashed with the police at the Swapo headquarters in Windhoek.

She was remembered on the 10th anniversary of her death last week.

Ndatipo's family members told The Namibian their pain over her death evokes many painful memories.

Newaka, who resides in the Havana informal settlement in Windhoek with her grandmother and relatives, is currently in Grade 11 at Havana Secondary Project School.

"Growing up without my mother has been the most difficult thing I have ever experienced, and what makes it more painful is that she was killed by police officers who were supposed to protect her," Newaka said.

She recalled the deep emotional and financial struggles she has had to endure while growing up without her mother.

"When my mother was murdered, I was just in Grade 2, and since then, dealing with her absence has been very difficult. Basic things like my school uniform and school stationery were luxury items.

"Now that I am almost done with high school, I am asking that the government at least compensate me by paying my tertiary fees," she said.

Newaka added that if the government is unable to take up the responsibility, then it should at least permanently employ her aunt, who she says works on a contract basis at Katutura service station.

"She has been taking care of us, at least employ her so that she is able to take care of us. That will show that they are remorseful for taking my mother's life," she said.

Ndatipo's death sparked public outrage and calls for justice. It also led to investigations and debates over the police's conduct.

However, no significant compensation or support has been provided to Newaka and her family.

Despite the challenges, Newaka remains determined to pursue her dreams. She wants to study human resource management at the Namibia University of Science and Technology.

Ndatipo's aunt, Ndaifanwa Shalikoshi, said the fight for justice after the loss of her niece has been long and draining due to the government's lack of support.

"The same people that expect us to vote for them are the ones that are turning a blind eye on this disturbing matter. It has been 10 years now and we have not healed. How can we heal when the same people that are supposed to help us are treating us like this?" she questioned.

Shalikoshi said taking care of Ndatipo's children as well as her own has not been easy, especially because she is not permanently employed.

She further said she has visited many offices and written many letters but her cries have been ignored.

On the 10th anniversary of Ndatipo's death, members of the Association of Dependant Veterans Namibia gathered at the Swapo headquarters in Windhoek to remember her.

The association called on the government to rename the street in which Ndatipo was killed after her.

The association's spokesperson, Borro Ndungula, described Ndatipo as a heroine who died while trying to ensure veterans' children would be well provided for by the government.

"We will approach their offices and make sure that they rename this street after her, because Frieda Ndatipo is our heroine and we will always remember her," he said.

Ombudsman Basilius Dyakugha referred The Namibian to the investigating officer.