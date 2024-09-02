Namibia: Happy Ending for Struggling Couple

Soon-to-be wedded couple Sakaria Ferdinand and Andele Albina could not contain their emotions during a handover of wedding items at the Eenhana Police Station.

The couple and their parents received the contributions on Wednesday, which included two wedding gowns and a suitcase filled with various items.

The donation follows a theft at the couple's shack at Palasa location at Eenhana earlier this month, in which various wedding items were stolen.

Their wedding is due to take place at their home villages of Okaku in the Oshana region and Okambode in the Ohangwena region today and tomorrow.

Overwhelmed by the kind gesture of Namibians from across the country who were touched by the couple's plight, Albina was unable to hold back her tears.

Speaking during the handover, Eenhana mayor Omri-Onn Kavandje applauded the nation for showing unity and a spirit of ubuntu.

"We heard of the couple's plight on radio and through social media, just to realise that Ferdinand is the very man who works at the council gate. We were really touched, and as a town council, we sat together as a committee for the mayoral fund and decided to further contribute N$3 000. Let's keep the spirit of ubuntu," said Kavandje.

Police regional commander for the Ohangwena region Ottilie Kashuupulwa also expressed gratitude to those who made donations.

Albina's aunt, Hilma Elago, thanked all good Samaritans for their kindness.

"Thank you, Namibia. Thank you to all who made this possible. We are overwhelmed and have no words, God bless you all," Elago said.