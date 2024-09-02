Eswatini: Political Power Play or Family Ties? Views Vary On Eswatini-Zuma Marriage

Mbabane — Eswatini's King Mswati III's plans to wed Nomcebo Zuma, the daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma, as his 16th wife. Political analysts dismiss the union's geopolitical impact but see its potential in strengthening ties between the two leaders.

A royal delegation from Eswatini, also known as Swaziland, visited Jacob Zuma's homestead at Nkandla in July in accordance with tradition, marking the start of Mswati's marriage proposal to Zuma.

Political analyst Mandla Hlatshwayo sees this union as a strategic move, cementing economic and political interests.

"President Zuma's role and capacity to be a major ambassador for Swaziland or the Swazi royal family is a noncontestable issue and has become even far more important in my view with the development or the emergence of MK [uMkhonto weSizwe] as a political party with President Zuma as its absolute president."

Sicelo Mngomezulu, a Swazi-born, South Africa-based lawyer, downplays the political impact of the marriage, arguing that Zuma's diminished role in South African politics renders him unable to influence Swazi politics.

However, he foresees the marriage "strengthening bilateral relations between the king of Swaziland and the former president, as we know by now that the former president of South Africa and king are actually business partners in some shape or form ... and so, we expect that part of their relationship will actually blossom."

Zuma is expected to go on trial on multiple corruption and racketeering charges next April. He has pleaded not guilty.

Meanwhile, Mswati has been criticized for his controversial polygamy and lavish lifestyle. Former Eswatini lawmaker Mduduzi Simelane points out the king's wedding will be expensive.

"Firstly, this high-profile wedding, with its steep dowry of 100 cattle and R2 million [2 million rands, or USD $113,300] and all the other hidden costs associated with a wedding of this nature, puts a significant strain on Swaziland's economy. Secondly, within royal circles, this union has also been met with internal opposition among the royal wives. ... This marriage will cause an uproar."

Eswatini High Court lawyer Sibusiso Nhlabatsi agrees that whether seen as a strategic union of two powerful families or a personal decision to extend influence and financial gain, the king's marriage to Nomcebo Zuma will have a lasting impact on the two nations' ties, for better or worse.