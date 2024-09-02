Algeria: Hassani Cherif Commits to Preserving Country, Achieving Development

Batna — The candidate of the Movement of Society for Peace (MSP) for the September 7 presidential election, Abdelaali Hassani Cherif, affirmed Monday, in Batna, that his political project aims at "preserving its sovereignty and achieving development."

Organizing a local activity downtown, a day before the wrap-up of the presidential campaign, Hassani Cherif, who was accompanied by the party's activists and supporters, underlined that the province of Batna is "the capital of Aures and the hometown of the father of the Liberation Revolution, shaheed Mustapha Benboulaid, a historical province with great symbolic significance.

He also affirmed that his electoral program "is meant to be a unifying national project likely to preserve the country and its sovereignty, the social cohesion as well as values and freedoms," a project, he added, proposing "appropriate solutions to the citizens' concerns in order to achieve a comprehensive development."

MSP's candidate also headed for Biskra downtown, where he discussed with the citizens, stressing "the key role of young people in achieving the ancestors' building process," through "the adoption of special programs for the protection of youths and to raise their awareness about the responsibility incumbent upon them in building and defending the country."

He pointed out that his program aims to "create jobs and promote investment in various fields according to each region's needs," calling on the citizens to vote for him on 7 September to enable him to implement his electoral program.