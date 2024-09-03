Kenya: Sh100m Digital Platform to Slash Post-Harvest Losses

Farmers dealing in dairy, maize and potatoes in four counties are set to benefit from a digital platform that reduces post-harvest losses through linking them with potential buyers.

The Sh105 million ($815,000) platform developed by the Cooperative University of Kenya (CUK) is designed to assist farmers in cooperative societies monitor real time market prices and sales.

Dubbed the Kenya Rural Transformation Centre for Digital Platform (KRTCDP), the portal has an integrated traceability system to ensure farmers adhere to both local and international safety standards.

"The platform will ensure that cooperatives gain visibility in the market. Each member will have access to farm inputs and direct market connections which will address issues such as post-harvest management, extension services and weather," said Director of Research and Innovation at CUK, Professor Ken Waweru.

The platform funded by the African Development Bank is currently being piloted in Baringo, Nakuru, Narok and Nyandarua counties.

It currently onboards farmers with dairy, maize and potatoes with plans to expand this capability to additional food crops.

The technology will allow onboarded farmers will receive mobile phone notifications about the quantity of produce delivered, boosting transparency in cooperative operations.

Kenya post-harvest losses are estimated at 40 percent as farmers struggle with market access limited knowledge for farmers and value chain stakeholders on managing the losses.

The digital platform will also show real time market trends including pricing of commodities for accountability.

CUK says once the platform is fully developed it will act as a guarantor for farmers loans

Unlike its rivals in the market, the KRTCDP empowers farmers through their cooperatives, giving them more bargaining power.