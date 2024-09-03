Africa: Call for Applications Manuscript Writing Workshop

press release

The Journal for Public Health in Africa, in collaboration with Africa CDC, invites applications for a Manuscript Writing Workshop to be held on the sidelines of the upcoming Conference for Public Health in Africa that will be held in Rabat, Morocco.

Eligibility:

Early-career researchers working on priority diseases in Africa. The priority diseases are Anthrax, Avian Influenza, Chikungunya, Cholera, COVID-19, Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever, Dengue Fever, Ebola Virus Disease, Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), Hepatitis C Virus (HCV), Hepatitis E Virus, HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus), Lassa Fever, Malaria, Marburg Virus Disease (MVD), Measles, Meningococcal Meningitis, Mpox, Plague, Poliomyelitis, Rift Valley Fever, Tuberculosis, Yellow Fever and Zika Virus.

Workshop Highlights:

· Intensive training on scientific manuscript writing including structure of scientific papers, effective writing techniques, data presentation and analysis, addressing reviewer comments and publication ethics

· Guidance from leading African researchers

· Networking opportunities with peers and mentors

· Potential for publication in the Journal for Public Health in Africa

Workshop Period: 21-25 November 2024 | Rabat, Morocco

How to Apply:

Please forward your CV and a cover letter with your areas of interest by email: communications@africacdc.org

Application Deadline: September 20th 2024

Women and researchers from Central Africa are strongly encouraged to apply.

Selected participants will receive sponsorship covering travel, accommodation and workshop materials.

Call for Applications Manuscript Writing WorkshopDownload