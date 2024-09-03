Africa: Call for Applications Manuscript Writing Workshop

The Journal for Public Health in Africa, in collaboration with Africa CDC, invites applications for a Manuscript Writing Workshop to be held on the sidelines of the upcoming Conference for Public Health in Africa that will be held in Rabat, Morocco.
Eligibility:
Early-career researchers working on priority diseases in Africa. The priority diseases are Anthrax, Avian Influenza, Chikungunya, Cholera, COVID-19, Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever, Dengue Fever, Ebola Virus Disease, Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), Hepatitis C Virus (HCV), Hepatitis E Virus, HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus), Lassa Fever, Malaria, Marburg Virus Disease (MVD), Measles, Meningococcal Meningitis, Mpox, Plague, Poliomyelitis, Rift Valley Fever, Tuberculosis, Yellow Fever and Zika Virus.
Workshop Highlights:
· Intensive training on scientific manuscript writing including structure of scientific papers, effective writing techniques, data presentation and analysis, addressing reviewer comments and publication ethics
· Guidance from leading African researchers
· Networking opportunities with peers and mentors
· Potential for publication in the Journal for Public Health in Africa
Workshop Period: 21-25 November 2024 | Rabat, Morocco
How to Apply:
Please forward your CV and a cover letter with your areas of interest by email: communications@africacdc.org
Application Deadline: September 20th 2024
Women and researchers from Central Africa are strongly encouraged to apply.
Selected participants will receive sponsorship covering travel, accommodation and workshop materials.