Rwanda: Chief Justice Outlines Priority Areas As New Judicial Year Begins

As Rwanda launched a new judicial year on Monday, September 2, Chief Justice Faustin Ntezilyayo outlined the key areas of focus for the judiciary.

In his address, he emphasized the ongoing commitment to enhancing the hearing and adjudication of cases, particularly those affecting the national economy, such as corruption and related crimes, juvenile justice, sexual violence cases, and family law matters.

Ntezilyayo highlighted a special programme aimed at handling cases of minor financial disputes.

He urged parties involved in business and credit agreements, including Savings and Credit Cooperatives (SACCOs), to bring such cases to the primary case rather than the Commercial Court. To support this initiative, a manual has been prepared to help explain the process.

"We will continue to encourage litigants and advocates to resolve disputes through mediation and other alternative dispute resolution methods," said Ntezilyayo. "This approach will help reduce the number of cases that proceed to court."

Furthermore, the Chief Justice discussed efforts to enhance cooperation between various legal professionals, including private mediators, who now number over 800. In collaboration with the National Public Prosecution Authority and Rwanda Bar Association, the judiciary will continue educating parties in criminal proceedings about plea-bargaining, he noted.

He further said that the judiciary is also committed to increasing the use of technology in the courts.

"Integrated management and monitoring systems, such as the Integrated Electronic Case Management System and the Judicial Performance Management System, will be further developed to improve the efficiency and transparency of court operations," he added.

Ntezilyayo pointed out that in terms of capacity building, court staff will receive training to ensure professionalism, integrity, and up-to-date knowledge, particularly in cases that require specialized expertise.

Reflecting on the previous judicial year, Ntezilyayo noted significant achievements.

"In the 2023/2024 year, we saw a marked increase in the number of cases resolved, with an average increase of 44 percent compared to five years ago. We resolved a total of 109,691 cases, up from 76,346 in 2019/2020," he said.

Additionally, measures implemented to manage case backlogs in courts have proven effective. The number of pending cases decreased from 56,379 in 2022/2023 to 44,799 this year, he said.

To further promote amicable dispute resolution, the judiciary facilitated settlements in 1,445 cases during the past year, a 69 percent increase from 854 cases in 2019/2020.

Judges also assisted in resolving 950 cases, up from 43 in 2019/2020. Up to 9,851 cases were handled through plea-bargaining.

The new judicial year promises continued advancements in the efficiency, effectiveness, and accessibility of Rwanda's judicial system, Ntazilyayo said.