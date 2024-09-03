Mozambique: Nyusi Calls for Cooperation Between Ports of Mozambique and China

2 September 2024
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has called for more cooperation between Mozambican and Chinese ports.

The President - who was speaking on Sunday, in Shanghai, during his six-day working visit to China, where he is participating at 9th China-Africa Cooperation Summit and a China-Mozambique Business Forum - mentioned the Ports of Maputo, Beira and Nacala as examples of success in cooperation with the neighboring countries.

"In the south of the country, the Port of Maputo is used by neighboring Zimbabwe, Eswatini and South Africa; in the centre, the Port of Beira serves Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe; and in the north, the deep water port of Nacala is used by Zambia and Malawi', he said.

"We want to salute the economic advances made not only in Shanghai, but also in China as a whole', he declared. "President Xi Jinping's policies give us the strength and freedom to develop. This event will ensure the improvement of relations between the two countries' business communities'.

