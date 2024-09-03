Africa: AU Member States Consultation On Common African Position On Climate Change, Peace and Security Concludes, Fostering Greater Collaboration

The African Union Commission (AUC) concluded a successful three-day consultation on Common African Position on Climate Change, Peace and Security from 27 to 29 August 2024, in Nairobi, Kenya. The event aimed to tackle the complex intersection of climate change, peace and security by addressing policy gaps, enhancing technical capacities, securing funding, and improving decision-making processes.

The consultation provided a platform for raising awareness about the impacts of climate change on peace and security, identifying engagement opportunities, and proposing solutions to both current and emerging challenges. Participants worked thoroughly over the three days to enrich the draft Common African Position on Climate Change, Peace, and Security (CAP-CCPS), reflecting Africa's collective interests and aspirations while focusing on urgent priorities and profound challenges.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Sarjoh Bah, Director of the Conflict Management Directorate at the AU Political Affairs, Peace and Security Department, emphasized the urgent need for action. "Climate change a 'threat multiplier' that demands immediate and robust strategies. Our approach must be data-driven, integrating adaptation and mitigation efforts into peacebuilding initiatives. Let us continue to collaborate and take transformative action to secure a resilient future for Africa," Dr. Bah stated.

Ambassador Katana Angore, representing the Government of Kenya and Coordinator of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC), commended the Draft CAP- CCPS and extended gratitude to the AU Commission and its partners. "Kenya believes that a unified Common African Position will enhance global cooperation, bridge policy gaps, attract climate finance, and improve decision-making. It is crucial that we present a united voice in global forums and ensure that the AU effectively addresses peace and security challenges. We must accelerate the implementation of Agenda 2063 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals," he remarked.

Key recommendations from the consultation included the development of robust and forward-thinking climate security strategies; prioritizing policies, programs, and decisions based on rigorous scientific data; securing climate financing for adaptation, resilience, and human security; integrating climate sensitivity into peacebuilding efforts and peace support operations (PSOs); advocating for key polluters to compensate for climate impacts on African countries; enhancing the capacities of Member States, Regional Economic Communities (RECs), Regional Mechanisms (RMs), and Climate Commissions, the African Group of Negotiators on Climate Change among others.

The workshop featured a panel discussion on the Africa Climate Security Risk Assessment (ACRA) report, which explored the current landscape of climate and conflicts in Africa and their implications for human security. The discussion also explored some programmes that are being implemented in other countries and regions to address climate security risks.

Participants engaged in breakout groups by region to tailor the draft CAP-CPS according to national and regional scenarios, priorities and needs.

The consultation concluded with the finalization of the draft Common African Position, which will now be shared with member states and submitted to the AU Peace and Security Council for consideration and potential adoption.

Mr. Amme Mohamedy of Mauritania, representing the Chairperson of the African Union, chaired the meeting. He expressed his gratitude to Kenya for hosting the meeting and acknowledged the invaluable technical support provided by partners in the areas of climate change, peace, and security. Furthermore, he expressed gratitude to all participants for their dedication and invaluable input.