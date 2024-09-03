Angola Returns to World Paralympic Games

Paris — Angolan Juliana Moko will compete on Monday afternoon in the 100-meter footrace for visually impaired athletes (class T11), at the Paralympic Games taking place in Paris, France.

The sprinter appears in the third series, in a race that takes place at the Stade de France, located in the city of Saint-Denis.

On Friday, the athlete from Benguela Province occupied sixth place in the 400m, in the semi-finals.

In the race, the sprinter came in sixth place, with a time of 1:01.69, doubly surpassing her own mark in the specialty (1:09.85 and 1:03.09).

However, the national coach, José Manuel, told ANGOP on Sunday, that he also hopes for an improvement in the 100m mark (13:03).

He stressed that to a race in which an athlete will face well-known opponents in world championships and international meetings.

The official said that the work was done so that the objective of improving her personal mark could be achieved, believing that she will have to make an effort to at least qualify for the semi-finals, as happened in the 400m, in the debut.

As for the other member of the national team, Sabino Bunbua, the coach said that it was a debut in competitions of this kind, but everything was worked on so that the athlete could surpass his personal mark in the 400m race, on day six.

Sabino Bunbua will run the 400m for athletes with disabilities in one of the upper limbs (motor), class T47.

