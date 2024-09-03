Tunisia: Opposition Figure Handed Two Year Sentence: Abir Moussi

2 September 2024
Amnesty International (London)
press release

On 5 August 2024, the Tunis Court of First Instance sentenced opposition figure Abir Moussi to two years in prison under Decree-Law 54 following a complaint filed by the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) after she criticized the legislative elections process. Abir Moussi has been in arbitrary detention since 3 October 2023 under charges that include "attempting to change the form of government," "inciting violence on Tunisian territory," and "attacking with the aim of provoking disorder" under Article 72 of the Penal Code, following her attempt to submit an appeal against presidential decrees ahead of local elections. Abir Moussi is facing several other charges in separate investigations related to the exercise of her right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. The Tunisian authorities must immediately release Abir Moussi and drop the charges against her as they are based solely on the exercise of her rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

