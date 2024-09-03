South Africa: Six Suspected Extortionists Killed in Durban Shootout - South African News Briefs - September 03, 2024

Six Suspected Extortionists Killed in Durban Shootout

Six men believed to be part of an extortionist gang, were killed in an early morning shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal, reports IOL. The men are suspected to be involved in a series of murders across the province. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said that officers arrived just before midnight at an apartment block in South Beach, Durban's Point area. "Police were tracking suspects who had shot five people, killing four of them execution-style on Siyaphambili Road in Tshelimnyama, Mariannhill, on Sunday night," he said. Netshiunda added that police initially received information suggesting the suspects were hiding in Newlands East, but further intelligence indicated they were staying in a rented holiday apartment in South Beach. Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics confirmed that no police officers were injured in the shootout.

Fuel Prices Drop for Fourth Consecutive Month

Motorists will experience further relief at the fuel pumps this month, as fuel prices are set to decrease starting Wednesday, September 4, reports SABC News. The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources has announced that fuel prices will drop for the fourth consecutive month. The retail price of petrol will decrease by 92 cents per litre for both grades, while the wholesale price of diesel will decline by 79 cents, and diesel with lower sulphur will cost R1.05 less per litre. Department spokesperson Robert Maake attributed the September fuel price drop to lower oil prices and a stronger Rand against the US dollar during the review period. "The slate levy remains unchanged at 0 cents per litre for both petrol and diesel," he said. Over the past four months, petrol prices have decreased by approximately R3.44 per litre.

Nine Killed in Western Cape Bus Crash

A bus carrying at least 44 people veered off Van Rhyns Pass, resulting in the deaths of nine people, reports IOL. Muneera Allie, spokesperson for the Western Cape Department of Mobility, confirmed that nine people had died, while the rest were taken to the hospital. The bus was reportedly transporting farm workers to Ceres. Simon Zwane said that the crash involved a single-passenger bus. "It is reported that the bus was carrying 44 people, six of whom were fatally injured," he said. The remaining passengers, who sustained injuries, were assessed at the scene. Zwane said that the exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

