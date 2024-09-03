South Africa: Survivors Mark Anniversary of Tragic Marshalltown Fire

2 September 2024
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Ihsaan Haffejee

100 people gather at Usindiso building to light candles

Around 100 people gathered at the site of the Usindiso building in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, on Saturday to mark the anniversary of the inferno that claimed the lives of over 70 people.

Survivors, family members of the deceased and some activists were present at the solemn occasion which began with a prayer for those who lost their lives in the fire.

The event was organised with the help of the Marshalltown Fire Justice Campaign to highlight the plight of the survivors of the Usindiso fire.

Survivors addressed the crowd recalling the pain and trauma of the night of the fire and expressing their disappointment with the way they have been treated. Some have said they plan to pursue a class action lawsuit against the City of Johannesburg to demand compensation.

General Moyo from the Marshalltown Fire Justice Campaign urged survivors to remain united and steadfast in their pursuit of justice.

Among those present was survivor Mike Ngube who lost both his wife and his four-month-old child. Ngube is still waiting to bury his child as her body was mistakenly given to another family for burial. He is waiting for authorities to sort out the issue so he can finally lay her to rest.

Candles were lit for all the victims of the fire and placed outside the building while the crowd sang hymns.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.