Africa: AU Commends Ethiopia's Nutrition Strategy to Ensure Wellbeing of Adolescents, Youth

Addis Ababa, — Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development Commissioner at the African Union (AU), Minata Samate Cessouma commended the government of Ethiopia for championing the continental adolescent nutrition campaign.

The commissioner made the remark at the opening of a three day national health forum in Addis Ababa today that brought adolescents and youth across the regional states and city administrations of the country.

In her speech on the occasion, she reiterated that investing on the health and wellbeing of youth is a critical millstone for the development of Ethiopia and Africa at large.

The commissioner noted that the vision of creating a prosperous Africa can't be achieved without integrating the strategy of health and nutritional wellbeing of youth and adolescents commending Ethiopian government for championing the continental adolescent nutrition campaign.

"Ethiopia is a shining example of commitment demonstrating great initiatives to improve nutrition. The food and nutrition strategy, Sekota Declaration of Ethiopia, is just the examples that the government of Ethiopia is doing."

Cessouma also emphasized that improved access of health and nutrition services enable adolescents to exercise their rights and make their own decision to achieve their full potential.

She further called up on other African governments to provide exemplary leadership by integrating adolescent nutrition in all sectors such as health, education, social protection, water and Sanitation.

Speaking at the occasion, USAID Ethiopia Health Office Director, Jonathan Ross said Ethiopia has a large youth population that significantly impacts the social, economic and political land scape with providing a crucial opportunity for the overall development of the country.

The director added that Ethiopia can cultivate healthy and productive citizens by addressing the needs of the youth such as ensuring access to quality health and achieving educational milestones.

"By addressing the needs of the youth including ensuring access to quality healthcare, achieving educational milestones ..., Ethiopia can cultivate a generation of healthy and productive citizen."

In this regard, USAID is providing 200 million USD annually, he stated, adding that currently it is supporting the provision of responsive youth and adolescent health services in various health centers of the country.

USAID continue investing on youth and adolescents health in close collaboration with the government of Ethiopia to ensure accessible, quality and responsive health service in the country, he pointed out.

WHO Ethiopia Country Office Representative Owen L. Kaluwa stressed that addressing health issues of adolescent can prevent future health problem and needs multi sectoral approach for accessible, quality and responsive health system of the country.

He reaffirms WHO's commitment to work in collaboration with Ethiopia to ensure youth and adolescent health, noting organizations' ongoing support in strengthening youth and adolescent health services through various initiatives at the national and regional levels.