Malawi: Chakwera, Over 20 Other African Leaders Arrive in China for 2024 Focac Summit

President Lazarus Chakwera--together with more than 20 other heads of African states and government--has arrived in Beijing, China, for the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit.

Speaking while departing the country yesterday, Chakwera said his focus at the summit, running from 4th to 6th September, is to sale his Agriculture, Tourism and Mining (ATM) Strategy.

In the Asian country, Chakwera has joined over 20 other African heads of State and government to consider and adopt the 2025-27 Beijing Focac Plan of Action which will guide China-Africa engagements in various sectors for the next three years.

The President will also hold bilateral talks with Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China.

"The meeting is expected to strengthen the cordial bilateral relations between Malawi and China and further enhance Malawi-China cooperation in various transport infrastructure projects.

"And we are certain that Malawi will benefit a lot from this summit," Chakwera said.

Meanwhile, the following are some of the countries whose heads of states have already arrived: South Sudan, Nigeria,

Eritrea, Mali, Guinea, Togo, Gabon, Comoros, Chad, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Ghana, Cameroon, Togo, Nigeria, Madagascar, Senegal, DRC and Central African Republic, among others.

Ivorian president Alassane Ouattara, on the other hand, has chosen to be represented by his vice president, Tiémoko Meyliet Koné, and trade minister Souleymane Diarrassouba.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This ninth gathering is expected to provide a framework for navigating China's evolving strategic partnership with the continent in the post-Covid era.

It is taking place at a time of rising geopolitical tension that will see Beijing prioritise its position in relation to other world powers.

Climate and energy are expected to be among the key topics for negotiation between Chinese and African stakeholders

Discussions will also focus on digital and technology cooperation in a bid to close Africa's digital divide.

In the past, FOCAC has yielded notable financial commitments for projects spanning infrastructure, agriculture, and manufacturing.

Experts warn, however, that African countries should use the summit to foster cooperation that is both sustainable and mutually beneficial.

China has been intensifying its efforts to strengthen ties with the Global South.

Analysts say it views these relationships not just as economic opportunities but as crucial to its own broader geopolitical goals.

The investments do not always align with the recipient countries' needs and development priorities, and are associated with high debt burdens.

Analysts suggest African countries need to rethink the future direction of the partnership.

They say, if approached correctly, FOCAC could foster a new era of cooperation that is both sustainable and mutually beneficial.

The summit runs from 4-6 September.