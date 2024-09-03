Malawi: DPP Makes New Appointments, Chaponda, Chimulirenji Now Presidential Advisors

2 September 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu Jnr

Main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has announced new appointments to fill a number of positions in the party.

According to a statement signed by DPP Presidential Spokesperson and National Publicity Secretary, Shadric Namalomba, party has appointed Dr. Clement Mwale as Presidential Advisor on Political Affairs, Dr. George Chaponda as Presidential Advisor on Policy Development, Chimwemwe Chipungu as Presidential Advisor on Organization, Jean Mathanga as Presidential Advisor on Elections Management.

Other appointees are Charles Mhango who has been appointed as Presidential Advisor on Legal Affairs, Dyton Mussa as Presidential Advisor on Youth, Aaron Sangala who has been designated the position of Presidential Advisor on Operations and Everton Chimulirenji who is Presidential Advisor on Campaign.

"These appointments are with immediate effect. The party extends its heartfelt congratulations to all members for their well-deserved appointments," says Namalomba in a statement issued on Sunday.

