Uganda: Gen Muhoozi Pledges Support for Former NFL Star Mathias Kiwanuka's Initiatives

2 September 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

Chief of Defence Forces and senior presidential advisor on Special Operations, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has committed to supporting initiatives led by Mathias Kiwanuka, a two-time Super Bowl champion and grandson of Uganda's first Prime Minister, Benedicto Kiwanuka.

The pledge was made during a meeting on Monday, where Kiwanuka outlined his plans to promote American football in Uganda.

Kiwanuka, 43, who played as a defensive end in the National Football League (NFL) with the New York Giants, aims to use his experience and influence to introduce and develop the sport in his home country.

His notable career achievements include winning two Super Bowl championships with the Giants in 2008 (Super Bowl XLII) and 2012 (Super Bowl XLVI).

The meeting was facilitated by Mr. Kwame Ruyondo, and it focused on the potential impact of American football in Uganda, particularly among the youth.

General Kainerugaba expressed enthusiasm for the project, highlighting its potential to inspire and engage young Ugandans in sports.

The initiative marks a significant step in Kiwanuka's efforts to contribute to the development of sports in Uganda, building on his legacy as a descendant of one of the country's most prominent political figures.

