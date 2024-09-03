Ugandan Youth Take to the Streets - We Are Prepared to Go Far

The youth are motivated by the severe challenges they face daily, including delayed deployment of medical internees, high unemployment, limited access to healthcare, and the struggle to afford basic necessities

Youth activist Shamim Nambasa has voiced her support for the ongoing demonstrations across Uganda, where young people are expressing their frustration with the government's handling of critical issues. The protests, spreading across multiple regions, are driven by discontent over economic hardships, poor infrastructure, and widespread corruption. Reflecting the determination of the movement, Nambasa stated, "We are prepared to go as far as necessary to ensure that our demands are heard."

The youth are motivated by the severe challenges they face daily, including delayed deployment of medical internees, high unemployment, limited access to healthcare, and the struggle to afford basic necessities. Nambasa highlighted these issues, saying, "If you look at the life that young people are living in this country, what we go through daily just to have food, afford medical care, or pay rent, it's worse than being arrested." These harsh realities have led many young people to join the demonstrations, seeking change in their lives.

Central to the protests is the growing dissatisfaction with Uganda's Parliament, which many demonstrators believe has failed to address the nation's most pressing issues. Nambasa echoed these sentiments, criticizing Parliament's perceived inaction. "Parliament is showing us that it is incapacitated and unable to do its job, and we are saying, if you cannot do it, then step aside," she remarked, expressing the widespread frustration among the youth.

Specific grievances fueling the demonstrations include the delayed deployment of medical interns, deteriorating roads, and rampant corruption. Nambasa pointed to these issues as evidence of the government's failure to meet the basic needs of its citizens. "If things were done right in this country, if we had good roads, good hospitals, if everything was okay, we wouldn't be talking about these issues," she said, underscoring why many young Ugandans feel compelled to continue their protests.

The focus of the demonstrations on Parliament is strategic, as the youth see it as the institution responsible for holding the government accountable. "The reason we have focused on Parliament is because those are our representatives, and Parliament, as an institution, is supposed to perform oversight," Nambasa explained. By applying pressure on Parliament, the youth hope to force the government to take their demands seriously and implement meaningful changes.

Drawing parallels with Uganda's history, Nambasa invoked President Yoweri Museveni's early struggles against injustices. She suggested that the current generation faces similar challenges and feels compelled to act. "For someone like President Museveni, with the kind of history he has had, because I know in his book he mentions being helped by the Tanzanian government to fight the injustices of the then-government, it is logical to think that, since the same situations he fought against are still present today, we, the young people, would be compelled to do what he did," Nambasa remarked. As the demonstrations continue, the youth remain resolute in their pursuit of a better future.