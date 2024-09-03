Uganda: 98 Killed in Seven Days in Crashes On Ugandan Roads

At least 98 people were killed on Ugandan roads in a period of seven days on Ugandan roads, police have said.

Traffic police spokesperson Michael Kananura said on Monday that between August 25 and 31, 98 people were killed in various crashes around the country while 336 people sustained various injuries.

"Of the dead, 34 were motorcyclists, 24 passengers in vehicles, 20 pedestrians, 13 passengers on motorcycles, three drivers, two pedal cyclists and two others," Kananura said.

He noted that motorcyclists alone accounted for 48% while vehicle occupants accounted for 26%, pedestrians 20% and pedal cyclists at 2% of those who died.

The crashes

Among the accidents was one in Kyenjojo where a taxi was involved in a head-on collision with a Pokopoko bus killing 10 people on the spot and nine injured in an accident blamed on the taxi driver who was not familiar with the road but was also fatigued after driving for long hours from Ntungamo.

The accident that happened on August, 28 at 4am at Kaihura along the Fort Portal Highway when the taxi driver left his lane and consequently collided with the oncoming Isuzu bus .

Police said most of the crashes were caused by unsafe overtaking contributing to 27% of all the crashes and speeding with 22% of all the accidents.

"We ask motorists and other road users on best practices while on the road. Only overtake when it is safe to do so," Kananura urged.