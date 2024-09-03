Uganda: Govt Allocates Shs7.5bn to Revamp Ankole Mugaba Palace for Tourism

The government invests Shs7.5 billion in revamping the Ankole Mugaba Palace in Mbarara City, with plans to officially open the historic site to tourists in December, featuring restored artifacts and faith-based tourism experiences.

The government plans to invest Shs7.5 billion to transform the Ankole Mugaba Palace in Mbarara City into a key tourist attraction.

The palace, now managed by the Ministry of Tourism, is scheduled to officially open to tourists in December this year after undergoing refurbishment since 2018.

Currently, the palace welcomes individuals and educational institutions to visit free of charge, offering them an opportunity to learn about Ankole heritage, even though the historical artifacts have not yet been reinstalled.

The renovated palace now boasts four significant houses, a newly designed compound, and secure fencing, which have already begun to draw visitors, including university students looking for a scenic spot to take selfies.

Alex Mwesigye, a caretaker at the Mugaba Palace, explains that the palace is open to everyone, as long as visitors respect the property and leave it in the condition they found it.

"We allow people to come for prayers under the tree of faith and blessings, and we don't charge them, provided they cause no harm," Mwesigye says.

Jacklyn Nyirackyiza Besigye, the acting commissioner for Museums and Monuments in the Ministry of Tourism, notes that the government started the refurbishment in the 2018/2019 financial year with an initial budget of Shs1.7 billion.

"We spent a significant amount of time opening the palace officially due to limited funding, but we now plan to open in December," Nyirackyiza says.

She adds that the government plans to enhance the palace's appeal by reintroducing artifacts from Ankole that were originally collected between 1910 and 1920 by colonialists.

"We will bring back some of these historical items to enrich the visitor experience," she explains.

Nyirackyiza also highlights the government's plan to introduce faith-based tourism, with discussions underway to determine whether such visitors should be charged an entrance fee.

"The government has invested a lot of money in this project, and we need to consider ways to recover some of these funds," she states.

While the government is still finalizing the details regarding entrance fees, the palace remains open for free visits, allowing people to explore and connect with Ankole heritage until its official reopening in December.