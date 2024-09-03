Uganda: Jimmy Akena's Presidential Bid - a New Era for Uganda Peoples Congress?

According to Fred Ebil, UPC Secretary General, "The date is identified, gazetted and announced on which the soft-spoken but hardened heart Uganda Peoples Congress President Jimmy Akena will be nominated for 2026 presidential race."

In a move that has sparked mixed reactions, Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) President Jimmy Akena has announced his intention to run for the presidency in the 2026 general elections. This marks the end of a 15-year electoral cycle without UPC's presence on the national presidential ballot paper.

Akena's bid has been welcomed by some as a breath of fresh air, with the potential to "fix what the current regime has failed in the area of service delivery." However, others are sceptical, perceiving it as a "political mimic of a dying and resurrecting UPC."

Ebil believes that Akena's leadership will bring about positive change, stating, "Akena, the man himself, will bring sanity and stability to our nation."

However, critics argue that UPC's past failures will hinder Akena's chances, with one analyst noting, "UPC has been absent from the presidential ballot paper for 15 years, it's a tall order to expect them to make a significant impact now."

Despite this, Ebil remains optimistic, saying, "We are confident that Jimmy Akena will emerge victorious in 2026."

As the political landscape in Uganda continues to evolve, one thing is certain - Jimmy Akena's presidential bid will be one to watch.