Central Africa: Uganda Cancer Institute Joins DRC to Set Up Centre in North Kivu

The Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) is partnering with the Democratic Republic of Congo to establish a cancer treatment centre in North Kivu.

The new centre is a significant step toward improving access to specialized cancer care.

This initiative follows a visit by a delegation from Hopital General Reference Charite Maternelle, led by Dr Jules Kafitiye, and aims to address the critical need for cancer services in a region where such care is scarce.

The new centre will offer life-saving treatments locally, reducing the need for long-distance travel and easing the financial burden on patients.

Dr Joyce Balagadde, a consultant paediatric oncologist at Uganda Cancer Institute, emphasised the partnership's importance in expanding essential healthcare services to an underserved area.

"We aim to bring life-saving cancer treatments closer to the people of Kivu, offering hope and improving health outcomes for children and adults alike," he stated.

The centre will provide comprehensive services, including diagnosis, treatment, patient support, and research, to enhance the quality of care in Kivu.

This collaboration marks a critical advancement for healthcare in North Kivu, a region where medical infrastructure has been historically inadequate.

Through this partnership, DR Congo will gain access to specialised cancer care and benefit from the expertise of one of Africa's leading cancer institutions.

Dr Kafitiye expressed optimism about the partnership, saying, "This is a significant step for healthcare in Kivu. By working with the UCI, we are bringing essential cancer treatment services to our community, which will save lives and reduce the burden of long-distance travel for care."

Beyond immediate care, the UCI will collaborate with Hopital General Reference Charite Maternelle to ensure the new facility delivers high-quality, patient-centered care.

This includes training local healthcare professionals, developing robust treatment protocols, and establishing systems for ongoing research and development.

The goal is to create a sustainable healthcare solution that will continue to serve North Kivu's residents long into the future.

DR Congo currently faces one of the highest cancer mortality rates in Africa, primarily due to limited access to timely treatment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Congo-Kinshasa Central Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The new centre in North Kivu is expected to significantly reduce this rate by offering early diagnosis and treatment options previously unavailable.

The centre will also focus on cancer prevention and awareness campaigns, educating the local population about the importance of early detection and timely medical attention.

This partnership between the UCI and Hopital General Reference Charite Maternelle exemplifies the potential of cross-border collaboration to address critical healthcare needs.

By combining their expertise and resources, these institutions are poised to make a lasting impact on the lives of cancer patients in North Kivu and beyond.

As Dr Balagadde aptly noted, "This is not just about building a center; it's about building hope. Together, we can make a difference in the fight against cancer."