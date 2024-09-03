Rwanda: Students Urged On Mpox Preventive Guidelines As Schools Resume

2 September 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Joan Mbabazi

As students prepare to return to school for the 2024-2025 academic year which starts on September 9, the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) has urged them to follow specific guidelines to prevent the spread of Mpox.

RBC's guidelines aim at educating learners on avoiding infection and recognising symptoms early.

"To prevent the spread of the virus, students should avoid close physical contact, such as hugging or kissing friends, and refrain from sharing school equipment and clothes, or any personal items," the guidelines read in part.

Mpox, formerly known as Monkeypox, is primarily transmitted through close contact with infected individuals. The viral disease was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO) recently.

RBC has encouraged students to ask their teachers for information and explanations about Mpox to ensure they are well-informed. Learners were also told to maintain good hand hygiene by washing hands frequently with clean water and soap.

Additionally, students are advised to stay away from anyone displaying symptoms of Mpox which include fever, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash that often starts as flat sores and develops into pus-filled blisters.

Officials at RBC also urged students to be vigilant and report any symptoms they notice in themselves or others.

The WHO explains that person-to-person transmission of Mpox occurs through direct contact with infectious lesions, respiratory droplets, or through intimate activities such as kissing or sexual contact.

