Uganda: Women Who Protested Naked At Parliament Remanded

Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court in Kampala has remanded to Luzira, three women who stripped naked in protest against corruption at Parliament.

Norah Kobusingye, Praise Aloikin Opoloje, and Kemitoma Kyenziibo who had earlier been arrested by police at Parliament were on Monday afternoon arraigned before Buganda Road Chief Magisrate, Ronald Kayizzi and charges of being a common nuisance contrary to section 148(1) of the Penal Code Act read against them.

Prosecution alleges that on September 2, 2024, at Parliamentary Avenue, the trio with others still at large, staged a protest in the middle of the road while partially undressed and with messages written on their bodies.

They denied the charges.

The state prosecutor, Ivan Kyazze told court that investigations into the matter are complete but requested for an adjournment.

Whereas the group's lawyer Paul Wasswa , tried to apply for bail, he didnt have enough sureties and asked court to stand over the case to enable him get them but the magistrate declined the request.

"It is late and I have been the only judicial officer working today at Buganda Road Court because others are attending a two-day training," Kayizzi said.

They were remanded until September, 12.

The group's protest is part of a broader Gen-Z anti-corruption movement in Kampala, which has recently adopted nudity as a tactic to draw attention to corruption in Parliament and demand accountability from the Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) regarding the Kiteezi landfill disaster.

Human rights lawyer Eron Kiiza defended the activists, stating that their nudity symbolically exposes corruption.

He criticised the government and police for focusing on the protesters rather than addressing the corruption they highlight.