Angola Defends South-South Cooperation Adapted to New Challenges

Luanda — The Minister of State and Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida, on Monday in Bali (Indonesia) defended the strengthening of south-south cooperation adapted to the challenges of the 21st century, in order to transform the African continent into a centre for the production of finished goods.

Speaking at the leaders' session of the Indonesia-Africa High-Level Forum on Multisectoral Partnerships, representing President João Lourenço, he emphasized the need to transform the African continent 'into a center for the production of finished goods, breaking with the model of a mere exporter of raw materials.

'He said that "Angola is focused on economic diversification, sustainable development and attracting foreign investment, considering for this purpose 'the investment in modern infrastructure as the backbone for inclusive and continuous development'.

The 2nd Indonesia-Africa Forum, which brings together leaders and more than a thousand delegates from several African countries, provides an essential platform for fruitful discussions around strengthening economic and diplomatic partnerships.

According to Minister Adão de Almeida, Angola's participation in the great event reinforces the commitment to strengthen relations with African nations and Indonesia, promoting inclusive and sustainable cooperation.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the head of the Civil House of the President of the Republic held meetings with the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi, and with the heads of the companies Pertamina, in the oil sector, and Kimiafarma, a local giant in the pharmaceutical sector.

The Forum's leaders' session also included speeches by the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, the Heads of State of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, Liberia, Joseph N. Boakai, Rwanda, Paul Kagame and Tanzania, Hussein Ali Mwinyi, among other entities.

Overall, the leaders underlined in their respective speeches the need to strengthen multisectoral partnerships, with an emphasis on sustainable economic development and the promotion of investments in key sectors such as infrastructure and technology.

They emphasized the importance of interregional cooperation for the achievement of sustainable development goals and highlighted the sharing of experiences and best practices among nations as an asset for development. DC/DOJ