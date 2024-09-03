Ethiopia's Endeavor for Growth Is a Call for Collaborative Regional Dev't

The government of Ethiopia is working above and beyond to strengthen the capacity of a number of sectors, be they are public or private, to well fuel national development and growth. Besides, the country has been exerting promotional effort to attract investments, depending on the sectors it thinks are catalytic to growth and real development. Here, there has to be a concentrated effort by the government, development partners, farmers and other concerned bodies since Ethiopia has been endeavoring to defeat poverty, tackle food insecurity among others.

Not only has Ethiopia been doing well in building its own economic muscle to declare independence but is has also played an immense role in devising lasting solutions to the socio-economic and related challenges from which the region is suffering.

Promising activities are also being carried out following government's commitment to embark on investments in pro-poor sectors, with support from development partners, which has enabled the nation record positive outcomes.

Yes, the country has achieved some outstanding successes in recent years and its impressive growth rates have been achieved following people-driven growth and development endeavors. Since Ethiopia has relentlessly been working to make a difference in all aspects, some nations of the continent had better heartily back it instead of standing against such a positive move tantamount to opposing themselves.

Unequivocally, rapid development strides such as the construction of the Grand Abbay Dam, the construction of Koysha, Wonchi and Gorgora, the lucrative outcomes of the 'Dine for Ethiopia,' as well as the Addis Corridor development, which have given new impetus to regional economic relations apart from benefiting the nation, will categorically be invaluable bounties for Africans.

Ethiopia's development move would definitely raise the possibility of a shift in regional economic integration with profound implications for economic progress and poverty reduction in east Africa in particular and in the entire continent in general.

The gap between Ethiopia's growth and development ambitions and its current capabilities have to be well bridged through the cooperation of all African states as its growth and prosperity pronounces that of the region, too. At the same time, Ethiopia's real-time transformation needs to be indisputably fueled by Africans collaboration leaving the green eyed state of some quarters as the prosperity of Ethiopia would lucidly magnetize that of all African nations.

The world needs real development and collaboration today more than ever before to cope with challenges such as climate change, trade disputes and a range of socio-economic hurdles. Yes, growth and development is key force driving the national, regional and even global development and solving complex social, economic as well as political problems.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Since lagging behind in development and change means lacking competitiveness and inability to effectively respond to myriads of snag, Africa has to move in unison to make history by augmenting cooperation and unity over confrontation and enmity. Undeniably, change can be secured through measures such as development collaboration, technology transfer, financial assistance as well as consulting one another with a view to boosting development, progress and harmony.

In sum, as the government recognizes the significant development partners' contribution to growth and transformation, Ethiopia needs to seek chart a development path that is sustainable and inclusive in order to accelerate poverty reduction and boost shared prosperity. Ethiopia is without any doubt one of Africa's high achievers, with a rapidly growing economy and falling poverty rates. As one of Africa's largest and most populous countries, it has vast development needs and the government has a clear national development vision and a strongly pro-poor orientation to national change. It has been clear about how the government wants to grow the economy as it is committed to boost development there by lifting many citizens out of poverty.