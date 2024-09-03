East Africa: Ethiopia's Peaceful Approach to Diffuse Simmering Tensions in the Horn

Tension is mounting in the Horn with some external forces colluding with regional actors to pose grave security threats not only to the region but also to the world as well. With ATMIS in Somalia coming to an end, some foreign entities have been trying to increase their presence under the pretext of helping Somalia.

In fact, tensions have already been simmering since Ethiopia agreed with Somaliland regarding accessing the sea. Ethiopia's proposal for regional cooperation based on give and take approach has been passively received by Somaliland. This agreement however has wrongfully in some cases deliberately been taken by some regional forces as a danger.

Some nations' refusal to peacefully address any disputed issue with Ethiopia has been creating a vacuum for external forces to interfere and advance their vested interests.

In fact, Ethiopia, the largest nation and most populated one in the region, has openly called for any sort of negotiation with coastal nations that paved the way to accessing the sea.

Contrary to Ethiopia's win-win approach, some have turned their back on its call though the people and government of Ethiopia have sacrificed a lot for the region. The nation has never asked anything in return for the favor it gave, particularly to some destabilized nations in the region.

From the moment Ethiopia announced its interest in accessing the sea, various actors including its arch enemies have started to involve in the situation. As the country has waited patiently for a positive response from those neighboring nations who own a port, the truth is in the other direction and most of them refused to accept the win-win approach.

When Ethiopia's call got a green light from the Somaliland Administration, those nations, especially Somalia, who got various favors from Ethiopia, started to work with some of Ethiopia's historic enemies.

Not only that, the Somali government has requested Ethiopian troops based in Somalia to evacuate the country by deliberately neglecting what the Ethiopian military did to them. Mogadishu even plans to replace Ethiopian military forces with the Egyptians.

In addition, Ethiopian soldiers have sacrificed their lives in various United Nations and African Union peacekeeping missions to Somalia. Back in 2007, Ethiopia's military went to help the government of Somalia and fight al-Shabab, Islamist militants, who controlled the Somali capital. According to reports, under the African Union mission, there are at least three thousand Ethiopian troops in Somalia. Again, Somalia's Prime Minister lately announced that the rest of five to seven thousand Ethiopian troops that were stationed in Somalia due to various bilateral agreements would be withdrawing from Somalia.

Making the tension even tighter, the Somalia government has called for external forces to deploy its military force in the Ethio-Somalia borders. Such an act is obvious that Mogadishu wanted to create pressure on Addis Ababa, but bringing thousands of foreign forces closer to Ethiopia's border will not be good not only for Ethiopia but also for the well-being of the region at large. Similarly, Somalia planned to deploy those external forces at its borders which imply that Ethiopia must watch everything carefully as its enemy is in its backyard. This kind of action might, in the future, lead to proxy war in the destabilized region.

As Ethiopia is so keen on negotiations and peaceful resolution, the nation even accepted the Turkish-led indirect talks with Somalia. Even though the recent second-round talk has ended without an agreement, Ethiopia is still ready to talk and resolve any dispute peacefully. Ethiopia shows its commitment to carry on many more round talks until the two nations get some common ground.

In a press briefing he issued last week, Ambassador Taye Atseke Selassie, Ethiopian Foreign Minister stressed that Ethiopia highly values the shared history and traditions with its neighboring countries.

Ambassador Taye Atseke Selassie called upon governments of Horn of African (HoA) countries to work together to resolve differences peacefully and reclaim lost opportunities for shared growth.

"People in this region are no longer held hostage by past hostilities. Through continued interactions, they have forged inseparable bonds of friendship and a sense of community. It is thus futile to try to create a wedge between communities across borders. We should resolve differences peacefully and reclaim lost opportunities for shared growth," he restated.

Certain forces are exacerbating the political and diplomatic differences between Ethiopia and Somalia he stated that collusion with these "forces hostile to peace in this region is also short-sighted and counterproductive".

"It is consistent with this conviction that we accepted the facilitation of discussions with the Federal Republic of Somalia, firstly in Nairobi, and as a continuation of that effort, in Ankara. These efforts have made progress and are promising to yield results. These efforts must not be undermined by provocative statements," he stated.

At the regional level, Ethiopia chose not to respond in the same manner when it was attacked in recent communications and press conferences by certain Somali Government officials as well as those hostile forces bent on exploiting every sense of opportunity to destabilize the region. Their hostile rhetoric and threats will not discourage Ethiopia from its commitment to peace in this region.

"It reinforces our conviction that we must redouble our efforts to stop those trying to undo hard-won gains against terrorism in this region."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia East Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also emphasized that the future and destiny of the HoA region are in the hands of the countries of the region and urged all governments to continue working together bilaterally and through the IGAD framework.

Ethiopia's foreign policy has always been centered on advancing its relations with its neighbors. The well-being and prosperity of the country are closely tied to the peace and development of its neighbors. As the largest country in the region, the government does not take lightly the responsibility of protecting the safety and ensuring the destiny of the country, and that of the region, according to the Foreign Minister

"We take this responsibility seriously! We shall continue building, mending, and enhancing relations with our neighbors," he underlined.

Ethiopia always believes in the shared history that the people of the Horn have in common. Such an essence of togetherness pulls Ethiopia to stand in front of whatever happens. Besides, Ethiopia has been a home for refugees even though the country has been dealing with its own internal burning issues.

The bottom line is the current tension in the Horn of Africa has brought the attentions of the world as the issues of the area must be treated in a very careful and peaceful manner.