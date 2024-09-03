Malawi: As UDF Goes to Convention This October, Can the Party Break From the Muluzi Compound?

The United Democratic Party (UDF) appears set to hold its elective convention from October 2 to 3 this year at Comesa Hall in Blantyre; however, questions are sprouting if the party, at this point, has the capacity to break free from the Muluzi compound it has been since 1993.

Speaking during the press briefing in Blantyre on Monday, the national convention chairperson, Aisha Mambo said the convention will be held under the theme" Towards unity, Renewal, and social economic Transformation."

Mambo further said the convention which is estimated to cost a total of K140 million, is estimated to have a total of 1200 delegates and the other invited guests.

" We are expecting to raise funds for the convention from our membership contributions and other well wishers,"' she said

Among others, Mambo said the party has decided to increase the youth and women participation in the elections by 50 percent.

The convention chairperson further said the nomination fees for the presidential aspirants is K1million while for the other positions will be K750,000 to K250,000 ranging according to the position.

She said the party constitution stipulates that those vying for the position of president to secretary general should be those who have been a member of the party for not less than five years.

,, We do this just to bring sanity and not to deter the aspirants who have not been a member for less than five years. We are democratic. But we have leant lessons of the past with the new aspirants who some of them ended up selling or destroying the party, she said

Mambo said the party has already opened collection of nomination fees and will close on September 10th.

According to Mambo, only one person, Atupele Muluzi has so far expressed interest to contest for the position of the party,s president.

Mambo also distanced herself on reports that the party has once again gone into electoral alliance with the Democratic Progressive Party DPP, saying the newly elected leaders will make a decision on the electoral alliances.

On the other hand, the second deputy speaker of Parliament said her party has joined stakeholders calling for efficiency in registration of people at the National Registration Bureau NRB, saying their transparent and accountability leaves alot to be desired.

The United Democratic Party UDF ruled the country up to 2015.