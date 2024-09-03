South Africa: Motsoaledi Calls On Pharmacists to Play a Role in Vaccine Manufacturing

Department of Health Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has called on pharmacists to play an active role in vaccine manufacturing as the world grapples with a growing trend of infectious diseases.

"The world is seriously crying for vaccines and medicines - affordable ones for that matter. Should we be squabbling with each other like we did during COVID-19?" the Minister retorted.

The Minister was speaking at the opening of the first-ever Pharmacists International Federation (FIP) Congress held in Cape Town on Monday.

The four-day congress, which kickstarted on Sunday is also part of the Pharmacy Month commemorative activities to raise patient awareness of the vital role pharmacists can play in the community's healthcare and to improve communication between patients and pharmacists and pharmacy support personnel.

"When the need arises for all humanity to be vaccinated, should the vaccines be so scarce that the developed world starts hoarding them for themselves, leaving the still developing world on their own? Surely, we can do better than this and it is within our capability to do better," he told delegates.

"I have full confidence that in your deliberations, those facts will not just be shoved away and kept under the carpet, for there is a lot at stake for all humanity."

He told the attendees that he believes that in the next 10 to 15 years the world will have defeated modern-day infectious diseases like HIV and Aids, Ebola, Mpox, tuberculosis, malaria and others.

"But in doing this, as The Lancet states, we shall be ushering in a new era of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). You shall be called again to provide easily accessible and affordable pharmaceuticals to deal with these NCDs, which are, already upon us.

"The question is: are we equal to the job? Shall we rise to the occasion?"

Motsoaledi also touched on the need to address health inequities across the world, urgently strengthening health systems and the need to harness innovation and technology to transform health systems.

The Minister also spoke about the need to invest in sustainable and equitable health financing and using healthcare as a public good and as part of social justice.

"Let us remember that as pharmacists, we are not just being distributors but also serve as instructors, patient safety advocates and important participants in public health campaigns.

"I call upon every one of you to be agents of change," he stressed.

The Minister challenged the pharmacists to ensure the health systems are not just of good quality but are also equitable and inclusive.

"This is a call to advocate for policies that prioritise the needs of the most vulnerable, and in the process, commit to advancing the pharmacy profession as a driving force for health equity and quality care."

He also took the time to express his gratitude to the FIP for bringing the congress to Cape Town and to all the delegates for their commitment to improving healthcare through the pharmacy profession.

"We hope that your decisions over the next few days will shape the future of health. I wish you all a productive and inspiring experience at congress, and I look forward to seeing the innovative solutions and partnerships that will emerge from our time together."