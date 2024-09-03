Uganda: Ankole Diocese Mothers' Union Empowers Women With Handcraft Skills to Fight Poverty

The Mothers' Union in Ankole Diocese is making strides in poverty alleviation by empowering women with vocational skills that harness local resources.

This initiative not only creates economic opportunities but also strengthens the community's connection to the Anglican Church.

Joy Bemereire, Chaplain for Women in the Greater Mbarara Archdeaconry, explained the underlying causes of poverty in the region.

"Many families have lived in poor conditions because the responsibility of providing for the family has traditionally fallen solely on fathers, while women have remained dependents. This imbalance has left many families struggling to meet their basic needs," she stated. The Mothers' Union aims to address these economic inequalities by empowering women with practical skills.

The Anglican Church has played a pivotal role in these efforts, with the Mothers' Union making significant progress by utilizing local materials like banana stems, fibers, cow ghee, beads, and sisal to produce various products, including bags, door mats, carpets, bedsheets, scarves, and skincare items, as well as wines and honey.

These endeavors have not only strengthened the bond between families and the church but also improved livelihoods in the region, tackling both economic and social challenges.

During a recent visit to their workshop in Makenke, the atmosphere was charged with energy as women diligently worked on local machines to produce carpets, blankets and door mats.

Perez Bemereire, leader of Makenke Church of Uganda, emphasized the church's commitment to poverty eradication.

"Poverty is a major cause of domestic violence and crime," noted Perez. "These projects have addressed these issues, promoted peace and development in homes, and we urge other communities beyond the church to join these initiatives for broader development."

Despite their achievements, the women face challenges such as the need for further training, expanded market access, and improved transportation for product delivery, highlighting the need for ongoing support.

Jane Sinda, Chairperson of the Mothers' Union at Makenke Church of Uganda and Nyamityobora Parish, stressed the importance of additional support.

"With more funding, we could significantly expand this project," she said.

Women in the group echoed her sentiments, calling for government support. "We urge the government to provide financial backing for these initiatives," added Joy Bemereire.