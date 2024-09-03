Ghana: Scrap Dealer in Court for Stabbing Carpenter in Chest

Mohammed Salifu, a 30-year-old scrap dealer, who stabbed a carpenter in the chest at Makola Market, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Salifu is alleged to have committed the offence following a confrontation with the complainant, Ola Juwon, over scraps.

He has been charged with causing harm. He pleaded not guilty.

Related Articles

The court, presided over by Mr Isaac Addo, admitted Salifu to bail in the sum of GH¢50,000 with two sureties, after his counsel had argued for bail.

It further ordered the prosecution to comply with the rules of disclosures and adjourned the matter to September 25, 2024.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Ebenezer Teye Okuffo, told the court that the complainant, Ola Juwon, is a carpenter residing in Okaishie, Accra, while Salifu lives at the Komkomba market, Accra.

According to Chief Inspector Okuffo, on July 28, 2024, at 1230 hours, Juwon got rewarded with aluminium scraps for the service he did and packed them for sale.

According to the prosecution, Juwon discovered that the scrap metal he collected had gone missing.

The court heard that Juwon later met Salifu in Rawlings Park with some scrap metal.

The prosecution said Juwon suspected the scrap metals were his and confronted Salifu.

Salifu engaged Juwon in a fight, grabbing a pair of scissors and stabbing him in the left side of his chest.

The prosecution said people were attracted but they remained helpless as they were unable to separate Salifu and the complainant.

Some witnesses, however, intervened and collected the pair of scissors from Salifu.

Prosecution said Salifu was rushed to the Police Hospital and later transferred to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.

According to prosecution, the complainant was discharged two weeks ago. --GNA