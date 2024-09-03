Uganda: Ministry Enhances Hospitality Training With Catering Truck and Driver Training Vehicle for Tourism Institute

The Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities (MTWA), through the Competitive Enterprise Development Project (CEDP), has strengthened Uganda's hospitality and tourism training by providing two essential vehicles to the Uganda Hotel & Tourism Training Institute (UHTTI).

Doreen Katusiime, the Permanent Secretary of MTWA, officially handed over a state-of-the-art mobile catering truck and a driver training vehicle to UHTTI.

The vehicles were received by Mr. Richard Kawere, Principal of UHTTI, and are intended to play a vital role in equipping students with critical driving and catering skills, bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical experience.

These additions are more than just vehicles for the institute; they represent a significant step forward in the practical training capabilities of UHTTI.

The driver training vehicle will provide hands-on driving experience, crucial for students who will eventually navigate Uganda's varied terrains in the tourism sector.

Meanwhile, the mobile catering truck will allow students to master on-the-go culinary services, an increasingly important skill in today's evolving tourism industry.

The vehicles were provided under the Competitive Enterprise Development Project (CEDP), a joint initiative between the Government of Uganda and the World Bank, implemented by the Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU).

This initiative underscores the government's commitment to enhancing the quality of education and training in the tourism sector.

By investing in practical training tools, the project aims to produce highly skilled graduates capable of competing in both local and global markets.

Mr. Richard Kawere, Principal of UHTTI, expressed his gratitude for the vehicles, noting their significant impact on the hands-on learning experience for students.

"These vehicles are a game changer for our institute. They will allow us to provide our students with real-world experience, which is essential for their future careers in tourism and hospitality," Kawere said.

The Competitive Enterprise Development Project (CEDP) has been instrumental in various initiatives aimed at boosting Uganda's competitiveness in the global tourism market.

This latest contribution to UHTTI is expected to have a lasting impact on the quality of graduates and, by extension, the overall service standards in the industry.

As the tourism sector continues to recover and grow post-pandemic, such initiatives are crucial for ensuring Uganda remains a top destination for travelers worldwide.

With these new tools, UHTTI is well-positioned to train the next generation of tourism and hospitality professionals who will drive the sector forward.