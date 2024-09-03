South Africa: Cosatu Pleased At Resolution of Rift Between Nehawu and Mtolo

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) welcomes the resolution of the stand-off between its militant Affiliate the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (NEHAWU) and the KwaZulu-Natal Secretary of our ally, the African National Congress (ANC), comrade Bheki Mtolo, following a meeting at Luthuli House convened by the leadership of the ANC and COSATU.

COSATU also applauds comrade Mtolo's frank and unconditional apology to NEHAWU following the meeting on Monday.

A public spat escalated to a court challenge after Mtolo blamed members of NEHAWU for the ANC's dismal showing at the polls in May, particularly in KZN, faulting them for the lack of service delivery in the province, saying it had led to the decline in support for the party. NEHAWU in KZN did not take kindly to the comments, and subsequently responded to the remarks in the media. Matters quickly escalated prompting the union to take the matter to court.

COSATU General Secretary Solly Phetoe, 1st Deputy President Mike Shingange, NEHAWU General Secretary Zola Saphetha along with NEHAWU office bearers, comrade Mtolo and the ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula convened a meeting to resolve the matter.

The meeting was robust but cordial and honestly reflected the impact of Mtolo's comments on NEHAWU members. The parties agreed that members of the Alliance and their Affiliates are independent organisations that are at liberty to express dissenting views on policy positions and the decisions of Alliance partners. But despite differing on various issues, the allies had always afforded space for political engagement, therefore there was no reason why the current issue could not be addressed in the same manner.

The meeting therefore resolved that comrade Mtolo would issue an unconditional apology to NEHAWU in writing and retract the unfortunate remarks. On its side, NEHAWU would withdraw the court action against the ANC and its KZN Secretary.

True to his word, comrade Mtolo later apologised unreservedly to NEHAWU in writing, saying the meeting had "served as a reminder that the Alliance was established sorely to advance the National Democratic Revolution (NDR) and as a trusted shield of the working class." He also affirmed his commitment to work for the unity of the Alliance and to further the objectives of the NDR.

Earlier at the meeting, parties agreed to a joint programme in KZN, with the Federation and NEHAWU engaging workers on the ground to clear the air on this issue and resolve it once and for all.

COSATU is pleased that this polarising issue has been addressed and that the allies will now focus on rebuilding bonds and strengthening the Alliance, as we look forward to rebuilding the movement and delivering services to our communities as we prepare for the local elections in 2026.