Ethiopia: State Offers Robust Support to Investors

3 September 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By TSEGAYE TILAHUN

ADDIS ABABA — Oromia State is poised to offer robust support to investors in various sectors, announced the State Chief Administrator Shimelis Abdisa.

On Saturday, AMG Holdings PLC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with seven international partners from China and India for the development of the new AMG Industrial Park in Gelan town.

The international partners will focus on diverse sectors, including metal, non-metal (construction materials), chemicals and PVC products, automotive, electrical and electronics, coffee, and commercial clusters. This partnership aligns with the national industrial development strategy and aims to boost import substitution, export promotion, technology and knowledge transfer, value addition, and productivity enhancement.

At the MoU signing, Oromia State Chief Administrator Shimelis Abdisa reiterated the state's readiness to support investors in various manufacturing sectors. He praised AMG Holdings PLC for its significant role in local import substitution and assured continued state support to ensure the success of the newly signed MoU.

The regional leadership is committed to bolstering developmental activities and enhancing the effectiveness of private sector operations, he added.

Industry Minister Melaku Alebel emphasized the importance of a competitive manufacturing sector in the face of dynamic political, technological, social, and economic changes. He highlighted that self-sufficiency in production is crucial for safeguarding sovereignty.

The minister also noted that recent macroeconomic reforms and the Let Ethiopia Produce movement have significantly benefited the manufacturing sector, addressing challenges and achieving notable successes.

AMG Holdings PLC CEO Abdulhakim Mohammed Gelato reported that the company has created around 2,500 permanent and temporary jobs, expanded exports, operates over 114 petroleum stations across the country, and contributes to import substitution. He expressed optimism about the new partnership, stating, "This partnership will be a great success and lead to remarkable achievements."

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.