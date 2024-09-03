Ethiopia Witnesses Over 5 Percent Annual Urban Growth

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia is registering about 5.4 percent of urbanization on an annual basis, the Ministry of Urban and Infrastructure Development said, emphasizing the measures being taken to balance rural and urban development.

Speaking to local media, Urban Development and Infrastructure Minister Chaltu Sani stated that the country has been embarking on initiatives to bring a significant balancing shift between rural and urban areas through streamlined strategies thereby registering 5.4% of growth at annual basis.

Underscoring the direct linkage between urbanization and economic growth, she remarked that most of the populations in developed countries are residing in urban areas.

She has also elaborated that the country is experiencing the minimal rate of urban and rural population that counting over 80% compared to developed countries, however, the country is recording notable urban growth.

According to her, the urbanization growth rate is a testimony for the impactful development of the country in socioeconomic, political, technological and many other key development areas. This, in turn, contributes to expedite the holistic development of the urban population and national gross domestic product (GDP).

Moreover, comprehensive activities are being undertaken to make all the cities and towns across the country to be livable, seamless and more productive, thus making a resilient economic hub, she pointed out.

"The country has finalized all the preparations to host the first African Urban Forum, which is slated to take place from 4-6 September, 2024, would have a paramount importance to stimulate continental interaction and far-reaching shared vision,"Chaltu said.

The population in Africa is projected to double by 2050, it was learnt.