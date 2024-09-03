Ethiopia: Joint Military Cooperation to Curtail Continental Threats

Since the establishment of the Organization of African Unity (now the African Union), the relationship between Ethiopia and Morocco has steadily strengthened, evolving into a robust partnership that benefits both nations. These two countries have increasingly focused on mutual interests, fostering collaboration across various sectors.

A significant turning point in their relationship occurred during King Mohammed VI's historic visit to Addis Ababa in 2016. Previously, Moroccan Ambassador to Ethiopia, Alaoui M'hammdi, emphasized the pivotal role of cooperation agreements signed during this visit. These agreements laid the groundwork for substantial progress in key areas such as air services, trade, taxation, investment, agriculture, and renewable energy. The ambassador noted that these sectors are crucial for the economic development of both countries, highlighting the potential for increased trade and investment opportunities.

It is recalled during the visit of the king that Morocco's Chérifien des Phosphates (OCP) Group signed an agreement with the Ethiopian government to build a large-scale fertilizer plant in Dire Dawa. The project is valued around 3.7 billion dollars.

Ethiopia is seen as a strategic partner for Morocco, not only in the eastern part of Africa but also at the continental level. This partnership is underpinned by a shared vision for economic growth and stability within the region. As both countries aim to enhance their global standing, their collaboration serves as a model for other African nations looking to strengthen ties and promote regional integration.

In recent years, the relationship has extended beyond economic cooperation to include military collaboration, reflecting a commitment to mutual security. High-level meetings between military generals from both nations have taken place, signalling a deepening partnership in defence matters. These discussions focus on enhancing peace and security in the region, a pressing concern given the evolving geopolitical landscape in Africa.

Both Ethiopia and Morocco recognize that security is essential for sustainable development. By working together on military cooperation, they aim to address common challenges, including terrorism, transnational crime, and regional instability. The growing military ties are a testament to the trust and shared interests that have developed between the two nations.

A month ago, a significant development unfolded as Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, Chief of General Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF), welcomed a Moroccan Defense Delegation led by Deputy Chief of Staff Major General Aziz Idrisi.

The two leaders engaged in discussions aimed at revitalizing the long-standing relationship between Ethiopia and Morocco while exploring opportunities for enhanced collaboration on peace and security issues.

Field Marshal Birhanu emphasized the historical ties between the two nations, which had been temporarily sidelined for various reasons. He expressed his satisfaction at reopening communication channels through their talks, deeming it a positive step forward.

In response, Major General Aziz Idrisi praised Ethiopia's robust military capabilities, noting its effectiveness in peacekeeping missions and other initiatives. He underscored the importance of military cooperation with the Ethiopian army and explained that the Moroccan delegation chose to visit Ethiopia to reinforce this collaboration.

This exchange of ideas and discussions is expected to lay a strong foundation for a defense agreement between the two countries and foster the spirit of African brotherhood, according to a post from the Ethiopian National Defense Forces' media directorate.

In similar vein, according to Morocco World News, the Supreme Commander and Chief of General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR) welcomed Marshal Birhanu Jula, Chief of General Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces, for an official visit to Morocco from August 25 to 29.

The two officials convened at the Administration of National Defense (ADN) headquarters in Rabat, where they discussed the current state of bilateral military cooperation and explored opportunities to enhance their partnership. Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the existing friendship and cooperation between Morocco and Ethiopia, emphasizing their commitment to deepening these ties in the future, as stated by the FAR General Staff.

The Inspector General of the FAR and Commander of the Southern Zone also met with Marshal Birhanu Jula at the FAR General Staff headquarters. This meeting focused on various aspects of military collaboration, with both officials praising the progress made between their respective armies and discussing ways to expand cooperation into other areas of mutual interest.

These high-level visits underscore the strengthening military ties between Ethiopia and Morocco. As both nations continue to bolster their partnership, the potential for enhanced collaboration across various sectors remains promising. The on-going dialogue and commitment to cooperation suggest that both nations are poised to play pivotal roles in shaping the future of Africa, fostering stability, and promoting economic growth across the continent.

This collaboration is not only crucial for the two nations but also plays a vital role in addressing the broader challenges posed by insurgent groups that threaten stability in Eastern Africa and the Sahel region.

Both Ethiopia and Morocco face the persistent threat of terrorism, which undermines peace and security in their respective territories. By working together, these countries can share intelligence, resources, and best practices, enhancing their ability to tackle insurgents and other terrorist factions that seek to destabilize their nations and the surrounding regions.

The eastern African region, in particular, has faced significant challenges from various terrorist organizations, which exploit political instability and social unrest to gain a position. Similarly, the Sahel region, which Morocco is on the gate, has been grappling with an alarming rise in violence driven by extremist groups. By working together, Ethiopia and Morocco can provide a more unified front, demonstrating their commitment to not only safeguarding their own nations but also contributing to regional and continental security.

The implications of this cooperation extend beyond mere military engagement. It represents a unified front against the growing tide of extremism that has affected many parts of Africa. So, the partnership could serve as a beacon of hope for relief and stability across the continent.

The two countries could further collaborate in the tourism sector due to their notable tourist sites and attractions. Additionally, agriculture presents a promising opportunity as a significant portion of the populations in both Ethiopia and Morocco are involved in this sector. Strengthening cooperation in these areas could significantly enhance their bilateral relations.